Read full article on original website
Related
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’
A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
NBC Los Angeles
Ford to Move Forward With $3.5 Billion EV Battery Plant With Chinese Company
Ford said it will collaborate with a Chinese supplier on a new $3.5 billion battery plant for electric vehicles in Michigan, despite ongoing tensions between the U.S. and China. Ford will own the new facility through a wholly owned subsidiary instead of operating it as a joint venture with CATL,...
NBC Los Angeles
Chinese E-Commerce Giant PDD Splashes on Super Bowl Ad for Its Temu U.S. Shopping Site
Temu, the U.S. shopping app owned by Chinese e-commerce giant PDD Holdings Inc., aired a commercial during the Super Bowl. It is rare for a Chinese firm to buy a Super Bowl ad spot, which cost millions of dollars. But Temu's effort highlights its ambition to crack the U.S. e-commerce...
Comments / 0