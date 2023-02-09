ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, TN

Blount County DA to crack down on evading arrest charges

By Hope McAlee
 4 days ago

MARYVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The Blount County District Attorney has announced that his office seek the harshest penalties possible when prosecuting evading arrest cases.

Fifth Judicial District Attorney Ryan K. Desmond said in a release that those who engage in dangerous behavior that places the lives of others in jeopardy, the consequences will be as severe as the law allows.

The release focused on prosecuting those who place the lives and well-being of others in danger. This happens possibly most often in felony evading arrest where the person engages in a chase with police on roadways where others are lawfully travelling, the release stated. According to Desmond, that decision endangers the lives of the person fleeing, their passengers, officers, and other drivers who may have children or loved ones travelling with them.

“Cases will not be reduced unless necessitated by the facts and circumstances, and when supported by statutory sentencing factors and guidelines, sentences for incarceration and consecutive sentencing in the Department of Correction will be sought.” Desmond said.

At the end of January , an Indiana fugitive allegedly led police on a chase in Maryville before getting stuck in a field around 3 miles from where the chase began. That man was charged with felony reckless endangerment and felony evading arrest.

“When applying the laws of the State of Tennessee to criminal conduct, this type of activity should be viewed with the strictest of scrutiny. If my office’s analysis concludes that the evidence and facts establish that a defendant if guilty of this type of criminal activity, we will take a strict position on enforcement of these laws.” Desmond’s release said.

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

