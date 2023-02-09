ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

NBC Los Angeles

California Senate Race About to Grow

Bay Area Congresswoman Barbara Lee, a 12-term House incumbent, has a response for rivals arguing that she is a part of the status quo in Washington: experience matters. “There are many issues that I've been involved in over the years, based on my experiences that I know that I can bring to the Senate that no other candidate has had because I'm a Black woman — a woman of color — who’s had unique experiences that the Senate is lacking,” Lee said in an interview with NBCLA.
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
NBC Los Angeles

White House Announces Interagency Team to Address ‘Unidentified Aerial Objects'

The Biden administration is forming an interagency group with the goal of addressing the recent spate of objects in the skies above North America, the White House announced Monday. "The president, through his national security adviser, has today directed an interagency team to study the broader policy implications for detection,...
NBC Los Angeles

Ukraine Plots Post-War Rebuilding Effort With JPMorgan Chase as Economic Advisor

JPMorgan will tap its debt capital markets operations, payments, and commercial banking and infrastructure investing expertise to help the country stabilize its economy and credit rating, manage its funds, and advance its digital adoption, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement. Of particular importance is advising the nation...
NBC Los Angeles

Turkey-Syria Reconstruction Costs to Come to ‘Billions of Dollars,' World Bank Says

Turkish and Syrian reconstruction efforts in the wake of devastating twin earthquakes last week will cost "in the billions of dollars," according to Ferid Belhaj, World Bank vice president for Middle East and North Africa. The World Bank has already pledged roughly $1.8 billion of funding for Ankara and is...

