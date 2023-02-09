Disgraced Rep. George Santos smugly reveled in his infamy during a fundraiser for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy last week, The Post has learned. A House GOP staffer who attended the event told The Post that Santos (R-N.Y.) was boasting to people, “I’m the most famous person in the room,” amid the constant firestorm surrounding his fibbing and investigations into his sketchy campaign finances and alleged scams. “People were rolling their eyes. Others were laughing or shaking their heads,” the staffer told The Post about the reaction to Santos’ braggadocio. “It takes balls to go to the Speaker’s fundraiser and say, `I’m the most...

9 DAYS AGO