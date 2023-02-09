Pasco And Hernando Deputies Locate And Arrest Burglary Suspect At County Line Road

TFP File Photo

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – Hernando County and Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies were searching for a burglary suspect in the area of Commercial Way and County Line Road.

“The Burglary suspect from earlier, in the area of Commercial Way and County Line Road, has been located and is in custody,” said HCSO.

Investigators said they were looking for a black male in his 40s or 50s. Deputies say he was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Deputies said the man walks with a limp and is heavy-set.

