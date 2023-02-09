Open in App
Cincinnati, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals WR Tee Higgins shuts down trade speculation

By Chris Roling,

8 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins saw all of the unwarranted trade speculation recently and now he’s responded to it, too.

Asked about how he feels when he sees so many jersey-swap ideas from fans who want to see other teams trade for him, Higgins shut the idea of him leaving the Bengals down.

“Hopefully for a long time, I plan on being in Cincinnati for a while,” Higgins said, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The comments come on the heels of Ja’Marr Chase suggesting Joe Burrow will structure his upcoming contract extension in a way that will help the team keep all of the weapons around him.

Since Higgins heads into the final year of his rookie deal next season and the Bengals have to pay both Burrow and Chase, amongst others, many have suggested Higgins as a trade candidate.

But by all accounts — and now including his own — Higgins and the Bengals aren’t going to split anytime soon.

