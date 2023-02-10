First Alert Weather: Slightly cooler for Friday

Meteorologist Meg McNamara has your Friday morning forecast 01:00

BALTIMORE - It will be a very mild night for mid-February across the region with lows only falling to around 50 by Friday morning.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds for Friday with temperature highs in the upper 50s. Saturday looks dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies, with the next storm system arriving Sunday afternoon.

Rain will spread into the region Sunday afternoon and evening. An upper level low pressure system with very cold air aloft will bypass the region Sunday and Sunday night. As this feature approaches, will bring rain, some of it heavy, to the area by Sunday afternoon and evening.

There is a small chance that rain could mix with a few snowflakes as the storm system approaches. There simply isn't enough cold air in place for meaningful wintry weather. There is a better chance for light accumulations of snow in far western Maryland with only light accumulations at the most. Any change in the storm track will cause changes in the forecast.

Expect gusty winds as low pressure develops offshore Sunday afternoon and evening with some gusts over 20 miles per hour possible from the northeast. These winds will last through Sunday night, gradually becoming more northwesterly by Monday morning.

Warmer weather returns next week with a mix of sun and clouds from Monday through Tuesday with temperature highs in the mid-50s. The next chances for rain arrive Wednesday and will continue through Thursday. Temperatures by mid-week will reach the 60s again.