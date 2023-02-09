ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report grades ‘repairability’ of tech products, including cellphones and laptops

By Kevin Ko
 4 days ago
Some phones and laptops are better-built to be repaired than others, according to a new report by WashPIRG Foundation .

The public interest research group released its “ Failing the Fix scorecard ’ on Thursday. It grades companies on how easy their products are to repair, using a repairability index from France.

The report provided grades for both cellphones and laptops. There wasn’t a single company with an ‘A’ grade in either report.

For laptops, according to the WashPIRG repairability report:

  • B+: Dell, Asus
  • B: HP
  • B-: Lenovo, Acer
  • D+: Microsoft
  • D-: Apple

For cellphones, according to the WashPIRG repairability report:

  • B+: Motorola
  • C: Samsung
  • D+: Google
  • D: Apple

This was WashPIRG’s second-annual repairability scorecard. Apple improved from a ‘F’ to a ‘D’ for cellphones, while HP moved up from a ‘C+’ to a ‘B’ for laptops.

