Report grades ‘repairability’ of tech products, including cellphones and laptops

Some phones and laptops are better-built to be repaired than others, according to a new report by WashPIRG Foundation .

The public interest research group released its “ Failing the Fix scorecard ’ on Thursday. It grades companies on how easy their products are to repair, using a repairability index from France.

The report provided grades for both cellphones and laptops. There wasn’t a single company with an ‘A’ grade in either report.

For laptops, according to the WashPIRG repairability report:

B+: Dell, Asus

B: HP

B-: Lenovo, Acer

D+: Microsoft

D-: Apple

For cellphones, according to the WashPIRG repairability report:

B+: Motorola

C: Samsung

D+: Google

D: Apple

This was WashPIRG’s second-annual repairability scorecard. Apple improved from a ‘F’ to a ‘D’ for cellphones, while HP moved up from a ‘C+’ to a ‘B’ for laptops.