Little Boy Has Totally Understandable Reason for Not Wanting Wife and Kids

Some people know exactly what they want in life from super early on. Others know exactly what they don't want in life from super early on. Like, maybe they know they want to grow up to be a princess astronaut. And maybe they know they don't want...a wife and kids.

The little boy in this super funny video from @thelinc6 is quite certain that he does not want to live with a wife and children when he grows up. See, he doesn't want to do anything when he grows up, and wives and children make you DO things. Plus, he has a pretty solid plan for what he does want to do.

Brilliant. Find a house, live in it, read a book. Who could ask for a better life? He's so vicious, though: "You wanted kids, so deal with the kid." Sheesh. How about a little gratitude? He's not wrong, though. And he knows if he had kids, they'd do "bad stuff," then his wife would be calling him, and it would just be a whole thing. Better off to be on his own. With his book.

Commenters loved his logic, but some weren't sure he'd be able to actually carry through with it.

"Show him this after his first wife and kid. Lol Where's that book son?"

"Why do I feel like this young man could provide me better counseling than any adult, He's the logic master. He alone controls the logic."

"he's got it figured out"

"'you wanted kids now you got to deal with it'"

"I only wish I was that smart"

"he is not wrong"

It's true, this little guy makes a good point. But he might change his mind as the years go by, it's important to note. Not everybody sticks with the same opinions they had as a small child. Thankfully!

