Popular Cleaner Fabuloso Recalled for Bacterial Contamination

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Thursday the recall of the popular cleaning product Fabuloso due to unsafe bacterial contamination.

The Commission said that the maker of Fabuloso, Colgate Palmolive, is voluntarily recalling 4.9 million bottles of the cleaner even though 80 percent of those bottles manufactured, 3.9 million, were not released for sale.

It is believed that the recalled products could contain Pseudomonas species bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Pseudomonas fluorescens, which are environmental organisms found widely in soil and water. Colgate-Palmolive says there was a "manufacturing error meant a preservative was not added "at the intended levels."

These bacteria can impact individuals with weakened immune systems, external medical devices, or underlying lung conditions. If they are exposed to the bacteria face that can face serious infection that may require medical treatment. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin.

The Safety Commission says that individuals who have a healthy immune system are usually not affected by the bacteria.

The following scent and size of the Fabuloso products manufactured between December 14, 2022, and January 23, 2023 being recalled include:

Lavender Scent

Fabuloso Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Lavender Scent (22 fluid ounces)

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Lavender Scent (56 fluid ounces, 128 fluid ounces and 169 fluid ounces)

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Lavender Scent (210 fluid ounces)

Fabuloso Professional All Purpose Cleaner and Degreaser, Lavender Scent (1 gallon)

Refreshing Lemon Scent

Fabuloso Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Refreshing Lemon Scent (22 fluid ounces)

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Refreshing Lemon Scent (33.8 fluid ounces, 56 fluid ounces, 128 fluid ounces and 169 fluid ounces)

Passion of Fruits Scent

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent (33.8 fluid ounces, 56 fluid ounces, 128 fluid ounces, 169 fluid ounces)

Spring Fresh Scent

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner Bleach Alternative 2X Concentrated Formula, Spring Fresh Scent (56 fluid ounces)

Ocean Scent

Fabuloso Professional All Purpose Cleaner and Degreaser, Ocean Scent (1 gallon)

Individuals who have these recalled bottles can apply for a refund from Colgate-Palmolive by CLICKING HERE.



















