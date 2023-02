Scarlet Nation

4-star WR Noreel White has FSU among final five By Patrick Burnham • TheOsceola Football/Recruiting Analyst, 8 days ago

By Patrick Burnham • TheOsceola Football/Recruiting Analyst, 8 days ago

Four-star class of 2024 wide receiver prospect Noreel White has narrowed his list of possible college homes to five schools. White, who is ranked as ...