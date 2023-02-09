Where did they go? Student traces Black midwives' demise

Targeted regulations and educational standards, medical tests, and “intellectual imperialism” all played a hand in the near disappearance of Black midwives in the early 1900s.

That’s what Elizabeth City State University history major Zaina René discovered while researching the dwindling number of Black midwives throughout the 20th century.

“What happened to all of the Black midwives?” René asked before answering her own question.

“Intellectual imperialism happened,” she said.

Speaking Monday at the Pasquotank County Library during a Black History Month program sponsored by Elizabeth City State University, René defined intellectual imperialism as the act of one group of people telling another group that what they know isn’t as good as what the first group knows.

“And what you practice isn’t as good as what I practice,” she said. “Your methods, they just don’t add up. They’re not good enough.”

René’s presentation was titled “If You Have Any Left, Keep It: A Womanist Analysis of Midwife Regulation in the United States South during the Early Twentieth Century,” and it’s one of a series of Black History Month programs ECSU has slated for February.

René said her research drew from facts, figures, news articles and other sources from the 1920s. Citing state records and using Warren County as an example, she said 91.7% of Black children born there in 1925 were birthed by midwives. That’s compared to 28% of white children who were birthed by that method.

In Pasquotank County for the same year, 75% of all Black children were birthed by midwives.

Statewide, there were 57,904 white infants born in 1925. Of that number, 8,163, or 14%, were birthed by midwives, René said. That same year there were 25,279 Black infants born and 17,826, or 70.5%, were birthed by midwives.

“So, who’s using midwives?” René asked. “Black folks.”

Citing a newsletter from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill dated April 27, 1927, René said that of 128 registered midwives in Robeson County, more than 100 were Black.

“If there are 128 midwives and over 100 of them are Black that means that whenever we see the word ‘midwife’ in these texts from this era, midwife means ‘Black woman,’” she said.

A majority of those Black midwives were administered a medical screening known as the Wassermann test, René said. Named for August von Wasserman, the doctor who created it, a Wassermann test is an antibody test for the venereal disease syphilis.

“Sixty-three of the 100-plus Black midwives that were identified were given these tests” and 13 tested positive, René said.

“When you create a scapegoat you have to further demonize them by calling them dirty (or) diseased,” she said.

New educational standards also affected how Black midwives could practice. For instance, René said, midwives were required to adhere to strict standards concerning the items and equipment they could use while providing service. Any deviation from those standards could result in the midwife losing her license.

Another requirement was the ability to read and write.

The American Medical Association also was citing growing mortality rates among birthing mothers and infants. None of the reasons given were obvious ones, like a lack of running water that created unhealthy birthing conditions, or parents who didn’t have assistance or support during the actual delivery, René said.

“A lot of birthing parents sometimes had to give birth by themselves; sometimes while they were at work in the field or doing domestic work,” she said. “They were not supported as often as other demographics of people.”