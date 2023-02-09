‘Big Brother’ Casting: How to Apply for Season 25

After the first week of Big Brother 24 , fans declared its cast was the worst in the show’s history. Thankfully, viewers started to change their tune when some of the most-hated houseguests were evicted. In the end, Big Brother 24 produced one of the series’ best underdog stories with winner Taylor Hale . And now, casting is open for Big Brother 25 , so fans will soon have a new cast to love and/or hate.

CBS renewed ‘Big Brother’ for season 25

Hours before CBS aired the Big Brother 24 finale , the network announced that it had renewed the reality competition series for season 25. There was no doubt that CBS would cancel one of its most popular shows. But the confirmation allowed fans to start speculating about Big Brother 25 .

Since we are still months away from the new season’s premiere, there is little that we know about Big Brother 25 aside from the fact that it will air in the summer of 2023 and Julie Chen Moonves will host it.

Many fans theorize that season 25 will feature returning houseguests. Rumors online have only added fuel to the fire, but recent news surrounding Big Brother casting might suggest that the upcoming game will only have new players.

‘Big Brother’ casting applications for season 25 are open

Big Brother hopefuls can submit an application for season 25 on the show’s casting website . But there are a few eligibility requirements that candidates must meet before submiting their application. They must be at least 21 years old, a United States citizen who lives in the U.S., and in good physical and mental health. Plus, applicants cannot be affiliated with CBS or any of Big Brother ‘s production companies.

After ensuring that they check off all of the eligibility requirements, candidates can start filling out the application. They answer general information about themselves and submit a picture and audition tape. And then, all they can do is wait and see if they hear back from the casting producers.

The Big Brother casting team will start reviewing applications for season 25 on Monday, Feb. 13. And they will soon begin reaching out for interviews with the applicants they find the most interesting.

Does the open call for ‘Big Brother’ casting indicate that season 25 won’t feature returning players?

Big Brother fans eager to see some familiar faces in season 25 shouldn’t worry about the open casting call. Just because producers are reviewing new applications doesn’t mean some of the most beloved former houseguests won’t return to the Big Brother house.

Perhaps the upcoming game will feature a mixture of returning and new players. One of the rumors flying around the internet is that season 25 will follow the same format as season 14 with the coaches.

Whatever the case, we won’t know anything about the cast until a couple of weeks (or days) before season 25 premieres.

All seasons of Big Brother are available to stream on Paramount+.

