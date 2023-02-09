Grizzlies reportedly trade for Clippers' Kennard, send Green to Houston

The Memphis Grizzlies made a deal on Thursday in the final hours of the trade deadline, sending veteran wing Danny Green to the Houston Rockets and three second-round picks to the Los Angeles Clippers as part of a three-team trade, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Danny Green (14) was traded to Houston on Thursday, Feb. 9. (David Zalubowski/AP Photo file)

In return, the Grizzlies will receive Clippers wing Luke Kennard, a career 42% 3-point shooter averaging 8.1 and 1.1 assists per game off the bench this season.

Kennard, who is 26, is 6-foot-5 and was selected 12th overall in the 2017 NBA draft. He is in his sixth professional season, previously splitting time between the Pistons and Clippers.

The move sends Green to another stop after three games played with Memphis, averaging 3 points and 1.3 rebounds in 14.3 minutes per game.

Western Conference additions/subtractions