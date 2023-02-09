Open in App
Memphis, TN
The Daily Memphian

Grizzlies reportedly trade for Clippers' Kennard, send Green to Houston

By Drew Hill,

7 days ago

The Memphis Grizzlies made a deal on Thursday in the final hours of the trade deadline, sending veteran wing Danny Green to the Houston Rockets and three second-round picks to the Los Angeles Clippers as part of a three-team trade, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Danny Green (14) was traded to Houston on Thursday, Feb. 9. (David Zalubowski/AP Photo file)

In return, the Grizzlies will receive Clippers wing Luke Kennard, a career 42% 3-point shooter averaging 8.1 and 1.1 assists per game off the bench this season.

Kennard, who is 26, is 6-foot-5 and was selected 12th overall in the 2017 NBA draft. He is in his sixth professional season, previously splitting time between the Pistons and Clippers.

The move sends Green to another stop after three games played with Memphis, averaging 3 points and 1.3 rebounds in 14.3 minutes per game.

Western Conference additions/subtractions

  1. Denver – added Thomas Bryant (sent out Bones Hyland, Davon Reed)
  2. Memphis - added Luke Kennard (sent out Danny Green)
  3. Sacramento - added Kessler Edwards
  4. Dallas -  added Kyrie Irving, Markieff Morris (sent out Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith)
  5. Phoenix - added Kevin Durant, T. J. Warren, Darius Bazley (sent out Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, Dario Saric)
  6. L.A. Clippers - added Mason Plumlee, Eric Gordon, Bones Hyland (sent out John Wall, Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard)
  7. New Orleans - added Josh Richardson (sent out Devonte’ Graham)
  8. Minnesota -  added Mike Conley, Nickeil Alexander-Walker (sent out D’Angelo Russell)
  9. Golden State – added Gary Payton II (sent out James Wiseman)
  10. Portland - added Matisse Thybulle, Cam Reddish, Svi Mykhailiuk (sent out Gary Payton II, Josh Hart)
  11. Utah - added Russell Westbrook, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones (sent out Mike Conley, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt)
  12. Oklahoma City - added Dario Saric, Justin Jackson (sent out Darius Bazley, Mike Muscala)
  13. L.A. Lakers – added D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Mo Bamba (sent out Patrick Beverly, Thomas Bryant, Russell Westbrook)
