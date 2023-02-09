Cristiano Ronaldo Scores FOUR Goals In One Game For First Time Since 2019

Ronaldo's four games all came inside the opening 61 minutes of Al Nassr's win at Al-Wehda.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals as Al Nassr thrashed Al-Wehda 4-0 in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday night.

Ronaldo had only scored once in his first three matches for Al Nassr after signing a contract to become the highest-paid soccer player of all time.

But he netted four times inside the opening 61 minutes of game no.4.

Ronaldo's first goal of the night arrived in the 21st minute via a sweet left-footed strike. It was the 500th league goal of Ronaldo's career .

He then produced a clinical finish with his right foot to make it 2-0 just before half-time.

The 38-year-old's hat-trick goal arrived from the penalty spot eight minutes into the second half.

This was the 61st hat-trick of his record-breaking career.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward made it 4-0 just after the hour-mark when he converted a rebound after his initial effort had been saved.

Ronaldo had not scored four goals in one game since September 2019 when Portugal won 5-1 away at Lithuania.

He has now scored four or more goals in a game on 11 different occasions during his career.

