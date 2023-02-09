Open in App
Greenville, AL
See more from this location?
Alabama Now

Alabama man pushing broken down pickup struck, killed by motorist

By alabamanow,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13vqoQ_0ki6Gx9100

An Alabama man was killed Wednesday after a he was struck while trying to push his disabled truck, state troopers said.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, and claimed the life of a Greenville, Alabama, man.

Kenneth Lamar Holland, 31, was critically injured when he was struck by a 1999 Infinity QX4 driven by an 18-year-old juvenile.

The crash occurred as Holland was attempting to push the disabled 1992 Nissan pickup that he was initially driving from the roadway.

Holland was injured and transported to a local area hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The crash occurred on Butler County 59, approximately 1 mile south of Greenville, in Butler County.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State
Alabama man dies after Valentine’s Day head-on collision
Opp, AL1 day ago
Hartselle man dies in Dallas County accident
Hartselle, AL5 days ago
‘My biggest deer ever’: 8-year-old wins ALBBAA Big Buck Photo Contest
Wilmer, AL2 days ago
Most Popular
Selma teen dies in car accident Wednesday morning
Selma, AL1 day ago
Victim identified in deadly shooting on Mt. Meigs Road
Montgomery, AL2 days ago
52-year-old Montgomery woman killed in weekend shooting
Montgomery, AL4 days ago
Alabama man killed in head-on collision Friday night, second driver hospitalized
Valley Grande, AL6 days ago
Fire breaks out at vacant Montgomery motel
Montgomery, AL2 days ago
Watch: Deer jumps through Alabama elementary school classroom window
Evergreen, AL3 days ago
Arrest made in Prattville robbery, double shooting
Prattville, AL4 days ago
Dirt Cheap closing 4 Alabama stores
Phenix City, AL3 days ago
Being homeless in Alabama will be more expensive under bill pushed by GOP lawmaker
Montgomery, AL1 day ago
Greenville man dies following crash
Greenville, AL7 days ago
Head-on collision leaves two Alabama women dead, troopers say
Georgiana, AL10 days ago
Lannie’s BBQ to renovate, expand while fixing tornado-ravaged landmark restaurant
Selma, AL4 days ago
$2.7 million settlement goes to family of Montgomery man killed by airbag shrapnel
Montgomery, AL10 days ago
It’s almost time to snake, rattle and roll at Alabama rattlesnake rodeo
Opp, AL5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy