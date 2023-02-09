Alabama man pushing broken down pickup struck, killed by motorist

An Alabama man was killed Wednesday after a he was struck while trying to push his disabled truck, state troopers said.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, and claimed the life of a Greenville, Alabama, man.

Kenneth Lamar Holland, 31, was critically injured when he was struck by a 1999 Infinity QX4 driven by an 18-year-old juvenile.

The crash occurred as Holland was attempting to push the disabled 1992 Nissan pickup that he was initially driving from the roadway.

Holland was injured and transported to a local area hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The crash occurred on Butler County 59, approximately 1 mile south of Greenville, in Butler County.