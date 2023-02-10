Even with new money, a fix for SR 37 still a long way off

If you read recent headlines concerning the regional measure three lawsuit, you might think the heavy equipment is ready to roll into place to fix Highway 37. That's not exactly the case. The suit, by the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association put money raised by a bridge toll increase in limbo. Now, officials are awaiting procedural instructions from the state court of appeals on finally distributing the money, according to John Goodwin, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Transportation Commission. Perpetually congested and sinking state highway 37 is set to get funding, but Goodwin admits, it's only the first tranche."Regional Measure3 is a critical piece of a much larger puzzle." Total cost estimates are staggering...millions to eliminate two lane bottlenecks and billions to rebuild and raise the highway away from rising sea levels. Even under the best case scenarios, completion is a long way off."The hope is that we can deliver near term improvements within five years and that the delivery of the comprehensive reconstruction of the entire corridor, that may be a 20-year project," Goodwin said.Visualization of seven feet of sea level rise in 2100 at SR 37 near Novato, looking westphoto credit: Caltrans If you read recent headlines concerning the regional measure three lawsuit, you might think the heavy equipment is ready to roll into place to fix Highway 37. That's not exactly the case. The suit, by the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association put money raised by a bridge toll increase in limbo. Now, officials are awaiting procedural instructions from the state court of appeals on finally distributing the money, according to John Goodwin, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Transportation Commission. Perpetually congested and sinking state highway 37 is set to get funding, but Goodwin admits, it's only the first tranche."Regional Measure3 is a critical piece of a much larger puzzle." Total cost estimates are staggering...millions to eliminate two lane bottlenecks and billions to rebuild and raise the highway away from rising sea levels. Even under the best case scenarios, completion is a long way off."The hope is that we can deliver near term improvements within five years and that the delivery of the comprehensive reconstruction of the entire corridor, that may be a 20-year project," Goodwin said.