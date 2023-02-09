Read full article on original website
Sixers’ biggest mistake at 2023 NBA trade deadline
At the trade deadline, the Philadelphia 76ers made just one significant transaction. They sent Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a three-team deal that also included the arrival of Jalen McDaniels from Charlotte. We believe the move probably had a net benefit for the squad. Still, the fact that no new backup big men were added to the roster has many fans quite unsatisfied with the team’s deadline efforts as a whole. Here we look at the biggest mistake that the Sixers may have committed at the 2023 NBA trade deadline.
Anthony Davis Brutally Honest On Russell Westbrook's Exit From Lakers
Anthony Davis expresses his opinion on Russell Westbrook and his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Kyrie Irving's Initial Words After Playing With Luka Doncic For The First Time
Kyrie Irving was happy to start his tenure with the Dallas Mavericks and share touches with Luka Doncic.
Los Angeles Lakers Could Land 3 Stars Via Buyouts
The Los Angeles Lakers have improved their roster quite a bit at the trade deadline. Here are 3 stars they could pick up in the buyout market to make themselves even better.
Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things
Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
LeBron James, Lakers hit with compelling D’Angelo Russell warning by Draymond Green
Draymond Green is liking what he’s seeing from the Los Angeles Lakers and their frenetic NBA trade deadline moves — at least from a perspective of a basketball fan. The Golden State Warriors veteran believes that LeBron James and Co. got a lot better with the addition of a handful of new faces to their […] The post LeBron James, Lakers hit with compelling D’Angelo Russell warning by Draymond Green appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blazers’ potential punishment for Gary Payton II-Warriors trade disaster, revealed
The Portland Trail Blazers could end up being punished for their Gary Payton II trade with the Golden State Warriors. For those who missed it, the four-team trade that sent Payton back to the Warriors is now in jeopardy after the veteran guard failed his physical with a core muscle injury. The Dubs have until Sunday to decide whether they will push through with the deal or not, though things are getting a bit messy right now.
Warriors star Draymond Green’s message to Jordan Poole on flirting with danger on technicals
Draymond Green is one of the most outspoken players out there both on and off the basketball court. The Golden State Warriors veteran is not the type to hold back, especially when interacting with referees during games. This habit of his appears to have rubbed off on some of his Dubs teammates, with Jordan Poole also following in Dray’s footsteps in terms of being a bit of a nuisance with game officials.
Frustration boiling over for Warriors after Lakers loss, admits Steve Kerr
There’s still a chance the Golden State Warriors end up battling for playoff or play-in positioning with the Los Angeles Lakers in the last week of the regular season. Should that peak drama comes to pass, the defending champions will rue missing out on a golden opportunity to get a win against their new-look Southern […] The post Frustration boiling over for Warriors after Lakers loss, admits Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blazers star Damian Lillard sends concerning Josh Hart warning to Knicks after trade
Josh Hart is playing in his first game as the newest member of the New York Knicks on Saturday following his NBA trade deadline move from the Portland Trail Blazers. There’s a lot of excitement surrounding this acquisition for the Knicks, but at this point, they might want to hear what Damian Lillard wants to […] The post Blazers star Damian Lillard sends concerning Josh Hart warning to Knicks after trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyrie Irving’s future with Mavs gets eye-opening update
The Dallas Mavericks pulled off a blockbuster trade for Kyrie Irving just over a week ago now in order to give Luka Doncic a legitimate co-star that he’s long needed. And while Kyrie does become a free agent this summer, there appears to be a good chance he signs an extension with the Mavs.
Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE
Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
Bones Hyland fires savage shot at Jamal Murray after Nuggets trade
Bones Hyland clearly doesn’t have a lot of love lost for the Denver Nuggets after they traded him to the Los Angeles Clippers for a minimal return on Thursday ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. He took a parting shot at Jamal Murray in yet another roast of his former team on Monday. Hyland posted […] The post Bones Hyland fires savage shot at Jamal Murray after Nuggets trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors’ Gary Payton II trade gets surprise update amid major issue
UPDATE: The Golden State Warriors are pushing through with the four-team trade despite concerns over Gary Payton II’s medical status. The four-team trade involving Golden State, Portland, Atlanta and Detroit has been completed, sources tell ESPN. Players are cleared to start playing for new teams on Monday. https://t.co/4hhFRxa1u2 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 13, 2023 Despite […] The post Warriors’ Gary Payton II trade gets surprise update amid major issue appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Luka Doncic Admits He Should Have Given The Last Shot To Kyrie Irving In Close Mavericks Loss
Luka Doncic missed a three-pointer to tie the game against the Sacramento Kings in overtime and later admitted he should have given the shot to Kyrie Irving.
Joel Embiid sounds alarm on serious issue despite Sixers win vs. Knicks
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers returned home and secured a big win over the New York Knicks following two consecutive road losses. Despite the victory, Joel Embiid was critical of the Sixers for their defensive issues. While Embiid led the game with 35 points and Tyrese Maxey had 27 points, Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson each […] The post Joel Embiid sounds alarm on serious issue despite Sixers win vs. Knicks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant’s epic first sighting with Suns after Nets trade
Kevin Durant landed in Phoenix and made his first appearance as a Sun on Saturday. The Suns released a slow motion video for a truly epic KD arrival, per the Suns on Twitter. At forward… From Texas… 6'10"… Number 35… 𝐊𝐄𝐕𝐈𝐍 𝐃𝐔𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐓. 📍 @Verizon 5G Performance Center pic.twitter.com/4mobtdVASX — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 11, 2023 […] The post Kevin Durant’s epic first sighting with Suns after Nets trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant gets first injury update from Suns since blockbuster trade
The dust has now settled after what was truly a mind-blowing NBA trade deadline. Right now, basketball fans have allowed themselves to let the fact that Kevin Durant is now a member of the Phoenix Suns sink in. Although, the truth is we all won’t be able to really appreciate this landscape-shifting deal until we see KD make his highly-anticipated debut for his new team.
Jae Crowder gets status update after trade to Bucks
Jae Crowder practiced with the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday according to head coach Mike Budenholzer, per Eric Nehm. However, Crowder is expected to miss Milwaukee’s next two games. His return to game-action has yet to be announced following the Bucks’ trade. Crowder will require more time before returning since he hadn’t played with the Phoenix […] The post Jae Crowder gets status update after trade to Bucks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
