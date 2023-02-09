Menstrual Questions Won't Be On Florida High School Sports Forms

Female athletes in Florida will not have to submit to their schools a healthcare professional signed Pre-Participation Examination form which includes questions about menstrual history.

About 150 people submitted written comments ahead of this morning's Florida High School Athletic Association's Board of Directors emergency meeting, with the vast majority supported removing the questions.

Board member Doug Dodd listened to the public saying, "I’ve never seen such a skewed response on an issue from people on all sides asking that we eliminate these questions and keep this health and medical information private."

Fellow member Chris Patricca disagreed arguing, "having it on the form ensures the conversation takes place, and the protections are in place for the female student athletes."

President John Gerdes was in the majority saying, "For me, the balance does tip over to the privacy issue."

The final vote was 14-2.

The form will be updated in time for spring football physicals.

Only the fourth page must be submitted to schools.

The first three will stay with doctors and or parents.

Florida Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book:

“I want to thank FHSAA leadership for having the wisdom and fortitude to reject the bizarre, outrageous, and inappropriate recommendation regarding mandated period tracking for female athletes — and for not only soliciting but actually listening to public testimony. Tantamount to puberty policing, the FHSAA has agreed that there is absolutely no reason to mandate a student’s private, confidential reproductive health information be reported to anyone but their doctor or their parents — especially when such rules would apply to girls and young women. We must protect school sports which so greatly enrich students’ lives and prevent these settings from becoming politicized at all costs, for the sake of millions of young people across our state.”

Florida House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell shares a similar view:

“In a time when women’s rights are under attack in the State of Florida, the FHSAA’s decision to propose the invasive and unnecessary menstruation reporting requirement was yet another reminder that we must protect the right to privacy for every single girl... We thank the FHSAA for recognizing the importance in protecting the privacy of our female student athletes and rescinding this unwanted proposal. We, the Florida House Democratic Caucus, welcome any opportunity to work with the FHSAA in its mission that provides ‘opportunities for high school students in Florida to participate on a fair and equitable basis in interscholastic athletic programs that produce vital educational benefits.”