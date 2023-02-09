Depeche Mode Share First New Music Since Andy Fletcher's Death

Photo: ANTON CORBIJN

Depeche Mode are moving forward after the death of keyboardist Andy Fletcher last year, and on Thursday (February 9) released their first song as a two-piece: "Ghosts Again." The track serves as the lead single off their upcoming album Memento Mori , which is slated for a March 24 release.

“To me, ‘Ghosts Again’ just captures this perfect balance of melancholy and joy,” singer Dave Gahan said in a statement.

“It’s not often that we record a song that I just don’t get sick of listening to – I’m excited to be able to share it,” guitarist Martin Gore added.

Depeche Mode plan to tour in support of Memento Mori upon its release. Listen to "Ghosts Again" and see a full list of tour dates below.

Depeche Mode 2023 Tour Dates

03/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

03/25 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

03/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

03/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

04/02 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

04/05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

04/07 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

04/09 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

04/12 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

04/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

05/16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

05/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

05/20 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis Antwerpen

05/23 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena

05/26 – Leipzig, DE @ Leipziger Festwiese

05/28 – Bratislava, SK @ Národný Futbalový Štadión

05/31 – Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium

06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival

06/04 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena

06/06 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena

06/09 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival

06/11 – Bern, CH @ Stadion Wankdorf

06/14 – Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle

06/17 – London, UK @ Twickenham Stadium

06/20 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion

06/22 – Lille, FR @ Stade Pierre Mauroy

06/24 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France

06/27 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken

06/29 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park

07/01 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park

07/04 – Bordeaux, FR @ Matmut Atlantique

07/07 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion

07/09 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion

07/12 – Rome, IT @ Stadio Olympico

07/14 – Milan, IT @ San Siro

07/16 – Bologna, IT @ Stadio Renato Dall’Ara

07/21 – Klagenfurt, AT @ Wörthersee Stadion

07/23 – Zagreb, HR @ Arena Zagreb

07/26 – Bucharest, RO @ Arena Națională

07/28 – Budapest, HU @ Puskás Aréna

07/30 – Prague, CZ @ Letňany Airport

08/02 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy

08/04 – Kraków, PL @ Tauron Arena

08/06 – Tallinn, EE @ Tallinna Lauluväljak

08/08 – Helsinki, FI @ Kaisaniemen Puisto

08/11 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena