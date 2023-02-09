Open in App
Phoenix, AZ
FadeawayWorld.net

Kyrie Irving Could Join The Phoenix Suns This Summer

By Divij Kulkarni,

8 days ago

Kyrie Irving might be interested in teaming up with Kevin Durant once more as a free agent, says Brian Windhorst.

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Phoenix Suns just swung big at the trade deadline, making a trade with the Brooklyn Nets to acquire Kevin Durant. The star was likely disgruntled after Kyrie Irving was traded away and was desperate for a move away from the Brooklyn Nets. The Suns had been interested since the offseason, and it seems they finally got their man.

The one thing that many noted when Kyrie Irving left the Nets was that he had said he would never abandon Kevin Durant . But that's what he did when he forced a move away; there was never really a chance they could both be traded to the same place. And while Kyrie is now a Dallas Maverick , there is an interesting possibility for the future.

One of the things that made it so risky for the Dallas Mavericks to trade Kyrie Irving was the fact that he is a free agent at the end of the season. It doesn't seem like the team is going to extend him right away, so the offseason could be an interesting one. And according to Brian Windhorst, the possibility of Irving joining Durant once more should not be ruled out ( via RealGM ).

"If you think this is over, it ain't over," said Brian Windhorst. "Kyrie really was interested in being in Phoenix, so just start thinking about that."

Chris Paul has been fantastic for the Phoenix Suns , but it's safe to say that he is finally starting to look like he might have declined. If Phoenix could upgrade at point guard to Kyrie Irving, that is surely something they would be interested in doing. It's quick to already be talking about Kyrie Irving departing, but he's not always been the most stable individual with his teams.

NBA Fans React To The Thought Of Kyrie Irving As A Part Of The Phoenix Suns

The Suns already went to the NBA Finals recently, and having added Kevin Durant, will surely be the team to watch in the Western Conference once more. But no one would say no to having even more talent on their roster, and fans are thinking about what it would be like if Kyrie did become a Sun.

"I hate this generation of players, man."

"The Suns would win 4 straight."

"That would become a dynasty."

"Chris Paul would finally be able to get a ring."

"Can't even imagine that."

"Kyrie did say he'd never leave 7."

"As a Suns fan, yes. Bring us everyone."

"Kyrie and KD back together, another franchise rekt probably."

"Can we let Kyrie breathe in Dallas first?"

"The media just never stops spinning this sh*t."

Kyrie Irving adding himself to an already stacked Suns team would make them another version of the KD-era Golden State Warriors. It's a possibility that cannot be discounted. But after his first showing with the Dallas Mavericks, in which he seemed to be fitting in already, one wouldn't bet on it just yet.

