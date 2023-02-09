Golden State Warriors Send James Wiseman To Detroit Pistons In Multiple-Team Trade

The Golden State Warriors are putting an end to James Wiseman's tenure with the team, sending him to the Detroit Pistons.

The Golden State Warriors have made a shocking move as the trade deadline approaches, parting ways with a player they drafted three years ago with high expectations.

James Wiseman's stint with the Dubs was full of more downs than ups, as the team often sent him to the G League, waiting to see his development, which never happened. The Warriors were expected to deal their young players before the 2023 deadline, and this is the beginning.

The Dubs can save $131 million with this move , and the front office didn't hesitate, shipping him to Detroit in exchange for Saddiq Bey, who won't stay in the Bay for a long time. In fact, he won't even make it that far.

James Wiseman's Era In Golden State Has Ended

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that the Warriors are involved in a three-team deal with the Pistons and Atlanta Hawks, with Bey on his way to Atlanta. The Warriors, in return, will get five second-round picks.

This may not be the end for the Warriors, as they are reportedly looking for pieces that can take them to the next level. The Dubs knew that Wiseman wasn't a part of their future plans and will try to get the most out of these five second-rounders.

Now, what's next for them? Perhaps a shocking win-now move, as they have struggled a lot to be really competitive this season.

They aren't the same team that won the championship last season, and besides their intern issues, they need to add some interesting pieces to the roster if they want to get over the hump.

Wiseman couldn't make an impact for the Dubs, adding his name to the list of failed No. 2 overall picks in NBA history. He never panned out the way the Dubs wanted him, and now is time to try his luck on a new team like the Pistons, where he could get a lot better.

