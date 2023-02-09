Julian Edelman admits being in tears after first dust-up with Tom Brady

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman had several memories with Tom Brady, including one that involved Brady making him cry.

On the “Games with Names” podcast, Edelman talked about some memories with the legendary quarterback. However, there was one memory in particular that really stuck out to him. He was a rookie wide receiver in 2009 and wanted to make a good impression on one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

Let’s just say a strong impression did not exactly come right away. He recalled the incident during an appearance on the podcast.

“My first pass ever from Tom, they put in a package with four receivers—a four-wide group—and they gave me a play. I had never played receiver, but they created a package for me and they’re like, ‘All right, Edelman, get in,'” said Edelman. “I run, like, a hook route and Tom darts it on me, and I tried to run before I had it because, you know, I wanted to do something with it. I dropped the ball. He goes, ‘Catch the (expletive) ball, Julian!’ I went home and cried. I felt pretty (expletive) for like four days. It took me so long to earn his trust after that (expletive) play. It took me like three years to earn his trust. Dog house, not even a paw out.”

This is certainly a bit comical to think about, given that Edelman would have several key catches in big moments.

The catch against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI immediately comes to mind, particularly with it being such a defining moment in that game. Sometimes, however, it’s the plays that you don’t make that stick out the most.