Winter Park’s Foxtail Coffee perks up with national expansion

Barista Thalia Lawes prepares a classic latte at the Orange Avenue location of Foxtail Coffee Co. in Winter Park, Wednesday, February 8, 2023. The Central Florida-based chain has grown to more than 40 cafes in Florida and Georgia since opening its first location in Winter Park in 2016. Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

This year, Orlando’s homegrown Foxtail Coffee Co. chain plans to take its beans and beverages west of the Mississippi.

Foxtail, which started with a Winter Park shop in 2016, has already grown to more than 40 locations in Florida and Georgia.

The chain is expected to have 60 stores by the end of March, including its first in Nevada, said president Alex Tchekmeian, who founded the business with lifelong friend Iain Yeakle.

By the end of the year, Foxtail should have shops in Texas and the Carolinas, Tchekmeian said.

“The growth remains a big priority for us,” Tchekmeian said. “[But] it’s not a race to get to a specific number of units.”

Foxtail is expanding as coffeehouse sales grow faster than other parts of the restaurant industry, according to Mark Kalinowski, president and CEO of Kalinowski Equity Research, which follows Starbucks and other national restaurant chains.

“The concepts that don’t keep up with the times slowly lose market share to concepts better suited to what consumers want today,” Kalinowski said. “Consumers just want more coffee.”

Ultimately, the aim for Foxtail is to grow throughout North America, Tchekmeian said.

But don’t expect them on the streets of New York City or Chicago just yet. Tchekmeian said he is more focused on building quaint neighborhood cafes in smaller cities than major metropolitan centers.

For example, Foxtail’s first location outside Florida is in Newnan, Georgia, about a half-hour southwest of Atlanta. The first Nevada store is in Henderson, a city more than 20 minutes away from the bright lights of the Las Vegas Strip.

The Henderson store will allow Foxtail to learn more about how its supply chain operates that far away from Central Florida, where its coffee beans are roasted, Tchekmeian said. The plan is to eventually build a cluster of stores in Nevada and percolate more locations from there.

Leaping states with new stores can be challenging, Kalinowski said, because ideally, a company would expand where the brand is already known by customers.

San Diego-based restaurant analyst John Gordon agreed.

“There is great risk because there is no consumer knowledge of you and your brand,” Gordon said.

Gordon said he believes the growth of Foxtail and other coffee chains could cut into the business of Starbucks as the global behemoth targets younger customers.

“Starbucks considers their core customer now to be younger, Gen Z customers that really want to go into a coffeehouse and have someone mix you a concoction that they can put on Instagram,” Gordon said. “Starbucks feels that they and they alone can uniquely make these specialty drinks.”

The number of Foxtail stores is tiny compared with Starbucks, which has more than 36,000 locations globally, but Gordon said Foxtail is not the only local coffee shop expanding into a chain.

“If you have 15 of these that grow in the country that becomes a drag [potentially on Starbucks],” Gordon said.

Kalinowski said there is room for businesses like Foxtail, even if they are dwarfed by Starbucks.

“You don’t have to be No. 1 or No. 2 to be highly successful,” Kalinowski said. “Not everyone wants to go to Starbucks.”

Tchekmeian said he sees Starbucks as pushing drive-throughs while Foxtail wants to offer in-store service. He also complimented Starbucks for building a culture around coffee in the United States.

Tchekmeian said his business wants to responsibly grow its brand with the help of “operating partners,” more commonly called franchisees.

Right now, the majority of its shops are corporate-owned, but Tchekmeian expects that to flip this year as the business grows. He said Foxtail does not market its franchising opportunities.

“We’ve got a very large list of incredible operators that we’re fortunate to have,” he said.

afuller@orlandosentinel.com