2023 Tennessee baseball season preview: Griffin Merritt

Opening day for Tennessee baseball is slated for Feb. 17.

The Vols will play in the 2023 MLB Desert Invitational in Arizona Feb. 17-19. The MLB Desert Invitational field will consist of Tennessee, Arizona, Fresno State, Grand Canyon, Michigan State and San Diego.

The 2023 season will be Tennessee’s sixth under head coach Tony Vitello. Vitello has compiled a 191–77 (71–49 SEC) record as the Vols’ head coach.

Tennessee won the Southeastern Conference East division for the second consecutive season, the league regular-season and tournament championships in 2022.

The Vols were a No. 1 overall national seed in the NCAA Tournament, winning the Knoxville regional and advancing to the Knoxville super regional.

Tennessee was ranked No. 1 in the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll for 10 consecutive weeks (March 28-May 30) during the 2022 season.

Ahead of the 2023 season, Vols Wire previews the upcoming campaign. Below are statistics for outfielder Griffin Merritt entering the 2023 season. Merritt transferred to Tennessee from Cincinnati following the 2022 campaign.

Games played

Batting

Offensive production

46 hits, 13 doubles, zero triples, 14 home runs, 41 RBIs, 36 runs, 20 walks, two hit by pitches, 47 strikeouts in 2022

On-base production

Fielding statistics

