San Antonio, TX
San Antonio Current

Burnt by love? This San Antonio chain will send your ex a blackened, heart-shaped pizza

By Nina Rangel,

8 days ago
Urban Bricks will send your ex a burnt, heart-shaped pie starting Thursday, Feb. 10.
A San Antonio pizza chain is rolling out a passive-aggressive promotion that enables scorned lovers to send scorched pies to their exes for Valentine's Day.

Urban Bricks' “Roast Your Ex” special features a burnt pizza.
Urban Bricks' “Roast Your Ex” special will deliver a cruddy former companion a blackened, heart-shaped pizza that will leave its mark with both sight and smell.

The package starts at $16.99 and can be delivered or picked up from any of Urban Bricks’ four Alamo City locations starting Friday, Feb. 10.

In what seems to be a growing trend, Urban Bricks is the latest local entity to get in on the gift-something-gross-to-your-ex bandwagon.

The San Antonio Zoo’s popular Cry Me a Cockroach Fundraiser — which has been featured on news networks across the nation — allows folks to name one of the crawly critters after their most despised former romantic companion before it’s fed to a predator.


And, last week, animal rescue group San Antonio Pets Alive launched a campaign that will assign an ex's first name — and your personal sentiment — to a puppy poo bag and share a photo to social media for your digital gratification.

Urban Pies' blackened pizzas will be available to jilted San Antonians through its stores at 849 E. Commerce St., #669; 19141 Stone Oak Parkway, #101; 17603 La Cantera Parkway #119; and 1502 W. Oaklawn Road East, in Pleasanton.

