Kansas State
KSN News

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly places Super Bowl bet with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro

By Matthew Self,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iVkKq_0ki5b9Hu00

TOPEKA, Kan. ( KSNT ) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has officially placed a Super Bowl bet with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro ahead of the Chiefs vs. Eagles game this weekend.

Gov. Kelly announced on Thursday that she and Gov. Shapiro are putting food on the line for their Super Bowl bet. If the Eagles win, Gov. Kelly will send Gov. Shapiro steaks from Creekstone Farms of Arkansas City and chocolate-covered sunflower seeds from Sunflower Food Company in Overland Park.

If the Chiefs win, Gov. Shapiro has promised to send Gov. Kelly soft pretzels from Philly Style Hand Twisted Soft Pretzel Bakery, cheesesteaks from Tony Luke’s and mini Eagles doughnuts from Collegeville Italian Bakery.

Missouri man arrested in Kansas after I-70 traffic stop nets marijuana, mushrooms

“At the start of this NFL season, I placed the first legal sports wager in Kansas, betting on the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl. Now, I’m doubling down by putting on the line two of my favorite Kansas foods: our steaks and our sunflower seeds,” Gov. Kelly said. “I can’t wait to see Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs bring the Lombardi trophy back to the Red Kingdom and to celebrate by feasting on some Pennsylvania treats. Let’s go Chiefs!”

To watch a video announcement of the bet online, click here.

