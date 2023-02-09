Lucas County GOP nominates Miller for board of elections seat

The Lucas County Republican P arty has nominated Don Miller to fill the soon-to-be vacant seat on the Lucas County Board of Elections, party chairman Chris Joseph confirmed.

Before a crowd of 50 at a closed-to-the-public meeting Wednesday, Mr. Joseph nominated Mr. Miller, an active member of Sylvania Township government, to fill out the seat on the board currently held by board chairman David Karmol.

“I am doing the best I can,” Mr. Joseph said after the meeting. “We run a good party, and we are doing the best we can. I am doing this to make it better, not to make it worse.”

Mr. Karmol, a former state representative, was first appointed in 2017 and was reappointed for a full four-year term in 2019, which expires at the end of the month.

Fritz Schoen, the board’s other Republican, was also first appointed in 2019 and was appointed to a full term in 2021.

Mr. Joseph said it is his and only his position to recommend someone to fill the spot on the elections board, and Mr. Miller, who last finished fourth in a race for Sylvania Township trustee in 2017, is the perfect fit.

Mr. Miller now serves on the Sylvania Township Board of Zoning Appeals and has been involved in the Sylvania Land-Use Committee and Sylvania Community Improvement Corp. in the past.

“I thought he would do a great job,” Mr. Joseph said of Mr. Miller, who was confirmed by a vote of 26-25 with two abstentions. “I think he will be good for the county and the voters of the county. I really feel that we have to do a good job for the voters of the county.

“I just feel like the Board of Elections needed to make some changes. That is why I made a change,” Mr. Joseph said, noting that he would prefer not to publicly go into more detail about his issues with the current elections board. “The gentleman that was on before was on for five years, so I put someone else on. I recommended someone else, and the committee voted yes.”

The nomination now has to be approved by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

Patrick Richardson, a member of Sylvania City Council who was at the meeting, noted in a statement that because of Mr. Joseph’s contention that only he, as chairman, can make a nomination, other nominations and discussion of other nominations were shut down.

“This is an embarrassment to our party,” Mr. Richardson said in the statement. “I question the validity of this vote, and I hope the Secretary of State’s Office promptly corrects this matter.”

Outside the meeting, a situation unfolded with several members who were seemingly booted off the executive committee on short notice.

Party members arrived at the meeting Wednesday to be greeted at the door of the party headquarters in Holland by security and employees who had a list of those on the executive committee who could enter the building.

Those not on the executive committee were not allowed into the building.

Tim Brentlinger, president of the Sylvania Republican Club, received online notice a few weeks ago that he was removed from the executive committee.

“I was on the executive committee until recently,” Mr. Brentlinger said. “It seems like there was some disparity. I received an email saying that I have been removed, and I received an email three days later saying I was back on.”

Mr. Brentlinger described the back-and-forth as frustrating and said he would support Mr. Karmol for another term on the board.

“I have known him for some time, and he is a decent guy,” Mr. Brentlinger said. “He is a lawyer, and he has a lot of practical experience.

“We are anxious to know what is going on,” he added. “We need new leadership in the party, and I think tonight will be one of those pivotal moments.”

Mr. Karmol, who is actively seeking another term on the Board, also received electronic notice that he was removed.

“I told the chairman when we met that I really wanted to be on,” Mr. Karmol said. “I think we made some good progress, we are in a better place, and we are functioning well.”

Still, Mr. Karmol was removed from the party’s executive committee.

“I think that is because he does not like people who disagree with him. That is my impression,” Mr. Karmol said of Mr. Joseph. “I work for the Republican Party. I work for the taxpayers, and I work for the people of Lucas County. That is always the way I am going to do it. If that costs me the Board of Elections seat, that is the way it will have to be.”

In response to the criticism, Mr. Joseph had no comment about the idea that he or someone in the party might have removed people from the executive committee over the last few weeks. He said he is just going by the book and following the rules.

“Whoever is on the executive committee was allowed to come in,” he said. “This was a closed meeting, an executive meeting. That is how it works. That is just the rules. It is not like we are trying to exclude anyone.

“People can disagree,” Mr. Joseph said. “We had a vote, the vote was taken, and that is it.”