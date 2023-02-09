Open in App
Kansas City, MO
WGN News

How much are Super Bowl viewers projected to spend on food, parties?

By Jeremiah Martinez,

8 days ago

( KTXL ) – Football fans are projected to spend billions of dollars while watching the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs face off at Super Bowl LVII — and those are the ones who aren’t even attending the game.

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), total spending on food, drinks, apparel, decorations, and other purchases for Super Bowl Sunday celebrations is expected to reach $16.5 billion, or $85.36 for each of the 192.9 million adults planning to watch the game.

Is the halftime performer lip-syncing? Here’s how to know

This year’s estimate is $1.9 billion more than it was in 2022, when total spending was estimated at 14.6 billion. But it’s still lower than just prior to the pandemic, when American viewers spent $17.2 billion in preparation for Super Bowl LIV in 2020.

Of the collective $16.5 billion, 79% is projected to be spent on food and drinks, while 12% is going toward team apparel. An estimated 10% is projected for TV purchases, and 7% is predicted for purchases of decorations and furniture.

Is inflation impacting food prices for Super Bowl parties?

With Super Bowl party budgets mostly going to food and drinks, it may come as somewhat of a surprise that prices for two tasty must-haves have reportedly dropped. According to a Wells Fargo report cited by personal-finance site GoBankingRates, prices for chicken wings are down 22% from the same time last year, to around at $2.65 a pound, while avocados are down 20% from 2022.

You’ll remember these Super Bowl ads if you grew up in the 90s

Burgers and other proteins have also dropped, with sirloin and ground beef prices falling almost $1 per pound since December, the report said.

Consumers might not be so lucky with drinks. The Wells Fargo report says soda has seen a 25% increase since 2022 (“mainly due to surcharges for ingredients and shipping,” according to GoBankingRates) and beer prices are up 11%. Wine and spirits, on the other hand, have increased in price more minimally.

Where are people watching the game?

The NRF found that 192.9 million adults plan to tune in for the game, with 103.5 million of those people planning to throw or attend a party. Another 17.8 million plan to watch the game at a bar or restaurant.

Which Super Bowl squares are the most valuable?

When it comes to the action on the field, NFR’s data said that 42% of viewers are interested in the game, first and foremost. Rihanna’s performance at the halftime show is the main draw for about 18% of viewers, while the commercials, another Super Bowl staple, are most important for 19% of viewers.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

