ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Burt Bacharach was a hit at the racetrack, too

By BETH HARRIS AP Racing Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MunAq_0ki5Xz9t00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qFr2n_0ki5Xz9t00

Not all of Burt Bacharach's hits were on the charts. The Oscar-winning songwriter and pianist found success at the racetrack, too.

He first got into horse racing in 1968, the year in which he co-wrote hits “Do You Know the Way to San Jose” by Dionne Warwick and “This Guy's in Love with You” by Herb Alpert.

Bacharach asked Charlie Whittingham to pick out a horse for him. The Hall of Fame trainer selected Battle Royal, who won his first race, setting Bacharach into a decadeslong career as an owner and breeder.

Bacharach, who died Wednesday in Los Angeles of natural causes at the age of 94, named his breeding operation Blue Seas Music.

His biggest successes came in the mid-1990s with two horses whose names were tied to his musical success: Soul of the Matter and Afternoon Deelites.

Soul of the Matter won seven of 16 races and had career earnings of $2.3 million.

Hall of Fame trainer Richard Mandella recalled Bacharach asking if he could join the walk from the barn to the saddling paddock on Kentucky Derby day in 1994 at Churchill Downs.

“We started walking around the turn and the fans were all yelling ‘Bacharach,’ so I told him to go back a hundred yards so they wouldn’t scare the horse," Mandella said Thursday, “and he did.”

Soul of the Matter finished fifth in the Derby and fourth in the 1994 Breeders’ Cup Classic.

In the 1996 Dubai World Cup, Soul of the Matter battled the legendary Cigar in the final furlong. Cigar won by a half-length. An injury forced Soul of the Matter to be retired to the breeding shed.

“He was just a great owner. He loved his horses,” Mandella said. “I'm sure if he had something to say (today) he'd say it was a great life.”

In 1995, Bacharach returned to the Derby and watched Afternoon Deelites finish eighth.

“Burt was just a gentle soul and still today was the owner of the quickest horse I’ve ever ridden,” said Hall of Fame jockey Kent Desormeaux, who rode Afternoon Deelites. “He was like a cat, light on his feet.”

At the track, Bacharach was content to let the jockeys and trainers be in charge.

“He was a hundred percent entertained by us instead of the other way around,” Desormeaux said. “He wasn’t there to be coaching; he did that behind the piano. He definitely had a knowledge of horse racing, breeding, all aspects of the game. He could talk the talk if he was involved with a bunch of horsemen.”

Bacharach bred the filly Heartlight No. One, named for the song he co-wrote for Neil Diamond. Ever the optimist, Bacharach wanted the song to reach No. 1 on the charts so he added that to the filly's name. The song got to No. 5, but she went all the way to the top; Heartlight No. One won the Eclipse Award as the nation's champion 3-year-old filly in 1983.

Ridden by Hall of Fame jockey Laffit Pincay Jr., the filly won a pair of Grade 1 stakes, the most lucrative races in the sport.

Bacharach combined his loves of music and racing on a 1970 episode of the TV variety show “Hollywood Palace” he co-hosted with then-wife Angie Dickinson. Hall of Fame jockey Bill Shoemaker was a guest.

Bacharach was still active in the sport at the time of his death. He owned Duvet Day in a partnership that included his fourth wife, Jane. The 4-year-old filly won at Santa Anita last month.

“He loved the sport, he loved the horses,” said Paddy Gallagher, who once trained for Bacharach. “Winning was a bonus.”

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
musictimes.com

Burt Bacharach Death Tragic: Dionne Warwick NEVER Forgave This Music Diva Before Composer's Passing

A music diva opened up about Burt Bacharach's muse, Dionne Warwick, who never forgave her for allegedly stealing one of the songwriter's greatest songs. Bacharach's publicist, Tina Brausam, shared a statement on Thursday confirming that the composer died Wednesday at his Los Angeles home. She also revealed that Burt Bacharach's cause of death was of natural causes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Burt Bacharach’s Wives: Meet The Women He Loved Through The Years, Including Angie Dickinson

Burt Bacharach was a singer and songwriter with numerous hits. Burt was married four times throughout his life. Burt passed away at 94 on February 9, 2023. Burt Bacharach was one of the most influential and important songwriters of all time. He penned numerous hit songs, including “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head”, “This Guy’s In Love With You” and many more throughout his career, and he won six Grammy awards. He collaborated with tons of hitmakers, like Aretha Franklin, Neil Diamond, and Dionne Warwick. Burt sadly died of natural causes at 94 on February 9, 2023.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz Admits He and John Lennon Raised ‘Holy Hell’ With The Hollywood Vampires

After The Monkees ended as both a band and a television series, Micky Dolenz spent several years exploring other aspects of the entertainment business. However, he remained a staple of the Hollywood nighttime scene due to a longtime friendship with Alice Cooper. Their recreational softball team turned drinking club became the legendary Hollywood Vampires. This eclectic band of musicians held court at Hollywood Rainbow Bar and Grill, raising what Dolenz called “holy hell” with a group that included John Lennon and Keith Moon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
waldina.com

Happy 86th Birthday Suzanne Pleshette

Today is the 86th birthday of the actress Suzanne Pleshette. I really enjoy her performance in The Birds, even more so when you watch her on The Bob Newhart Show, and Leona Helmsley: The Queen of Mean. That voice! The world is a better place because she was in it and still feels the loss that she has left.
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Dies

The music industry is mourning the loss of a legend following the death of Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Charlie Thomas, best known as a member of The Drifters at the age of 85. Thomas' death was announced by friend and fellow singer Peter Lemongello Jr. following a battle with liver cancer. Lemongello Jr. says that his friend died inside his home in Maryland. He posted the following Instagram:
Popculture

Bonnie Raitt Mourns Death of 'Friend and One of the Greatest Singers'

Bonnie Raitt is mourning the loss of her close friend and fellow singer Renee Geyer. Geyer, a celebrated Australian jazz and soul singer, died Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the age of 69 from complications following hip surgery. As news of her passing broke, the music world took to social media to pay their respects, with Raitt joining the outpouring of tributes.
Whiskey Riff

Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Has To Be Restrained From Confronting Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage

It seems like just yesterday Will Smith was slapping the ever-living hell out of Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars after the comedian made a pretty innocent joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. The Full Uncensored video of Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/cGQ3plSEiz — Movies (@moreoffilms) March 28, 2022 There’s no doubt that the incident was the wildest Oscars moment in recent memory, however, that may not be the craziest moment. And in the wake […] The post Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Has To Be Restrained From Confronting Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
COLORADO STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Actress Dies

The entertainment world is mourning the loss of one of their one as the star of several British hit movies and groundbreaking films has died at the age of 89, according to her family.
American Songwriter

Top 5 Songs Burt Bacharach Wrote

Burt Bacharach is responsible for some of the most beloved melodies in pop history. His songwriting efforts earned him six Grammy Awards, three Oscars, and cuts from more than a thousand different artists. The pop maestro died on Wednesday (Feb. 8) at his home in Los Angeles. In the wake...
WTRF- 7News

Is Bob Barker still alive?

Bob Barker was trending on social media on Wednesday, January 18. People on social media were wondering if Bob Barker is still alive. Bob Barker is still alive and is 99 years old. Barker is known for hosting ‘The Price Is Right’ from 1972-2007. Bob Barker announced his retirement from the show June 6, 2007.
American Songwriter

5 Legendary Artists Who Drowned

It’s always sad when one of our favorite artists dies young. And it’s especially tragic when it happens in a moment that could have been avoided. We all know about the “27 Club” and the legends who died due to drugs like Kurt Cobain, Amy Winehouse, Jimi Hendrix, and more. (For those who don’t know, the 27 Club is several musicians who died at the age of 27) We also know about those artists who died in a plane crash like John Denver and Buddy Holly.
ABC News

ABC News

1M+
Followers
209K+
Post
606M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy