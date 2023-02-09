Open in App
Cheraw, SC
The Richmond Observer

McLeod Health now offering Hand Therapy Services in Cheraw

By McLeod Health,

8 days ago
Tanya Crooks, OTR.L Occupational Therapist, Hand Therapy Cheraw

Cheraw, S.C. — McLeod Health Cheraw is pleased to welcome Tanya Crooks, OTR/L, to the Outpatient Rehabilitation Services department. Crooks will be providing Hand Therapy as a new service for area patients. She has over 33 years of experience as an Occupational Therapist with 28 of those years focused on Hand Therapy.

She treats an array of fractures and dislocations, crush injuries, tendon and nerve lacerations, nerve compression pathologies, overuse syndromes and repetitive strain injuries, nerve injuries, and burns. Crooks also fabricates numerous types of custom splints on site so patients can stay in town for their convenience.

Hand Therapy Specialists can effectively evaluate and treat complex upper extremity conditions of the hands and arms which may include fabrication of custom orthotics.

Conditions and injuries commonly treated by Hand Specialists:

  • Soft tissue sprains & strains
  • Fractures of the upper extremity
  • Arthritic/degenerative joint disease
  • Rotator cuff injuries and other shoulder pathologies
  • Compression-based & traumatic peripheral nerve injuries
  • Multiple trauma injuries
  • Wound care
  • Scar management
  • Tendon lacerations and repairs
  • Amputations and re-plantations
  • Overuse tendinopathies

“The value of our hands is priceless and any loss of function through accident, disease or injury may have a devastating effect on an individual,” said Crooks. “We believe that our patients deserve the very best of treatments to assure maximal recovery so they can get back to living the lives they love.”

For more information call McLeod Outpatient Rehabilitation Services Cheraw at 843-537-5563 or fax referrals to 843-320-1003.

