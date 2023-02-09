Open in App
The Denver Gazette

Denver Nuggets deal Bones Hyland to Clippers for pair of second-round picks

By Vinny Benedetto,

8 days ago
Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland (3) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) David Zalubowski

The price for Bones Hyland proved to be a pair of second-round picks.

In their second trade of the day, the Nuggets will reportedly receive 2024 and 2025 draft picks from the Clippers in exchange for the second-year guard. Hyland was held out of Denver's last four games as a means of protecting his value with trade rumors swirling. ESPN was first to report the trade.

Hyland ends his stint in Denver having played 111 games with the Nuggets. He averaged 10.9 points, 2.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds.

Denver drafted Hyland with the 26th pick of the 2021 NBA Draft, one spot ahead of Cam Thomas, who just became the youngest player to record three consecutive 40-point games for Brooklyn.

Earlier in the morning, the Nuggets sent Davon Reed and three second-round picks to the Lakers for center Thomas Bryant. The Nuggets have one open roster spot following the moves.

