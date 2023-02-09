Parents deserve to be informed about schools, no matter the language

With regards to translation services for North Kitsap school parents who don't speak English, Barb Brose of Bremerton asks whether they're learning English, and whether they shouldn't be responsible for providing their own translator. (Kitsap Sun letters, Feb. 8)

My answer is, that depends, Barb. Do you want the parents to understand what's going on or not? Do you want them to understand right now, or years down the road when they've learned enough English — not just to get by in daily life, but to comprehend the complexities of education-related documents?

English is an absolute bear of a language to learn, and the older you are, the harder it is. I have a teenaged family member who is learning English through Olympic College and full-time home study — he doesn't have to work or raise a family like those parents, just study — and the progress is agonizingly slow. I have an adult family member who has been in the United States 23 years and learned the hard way, while caring for a family and working full-time. She still works on the language every day. She's fine with daily use but still needs me to translate loan documents, ballot propositions, political articles and HOA regulations, because they're too hard.

Translation services are cost-effective and critical for communication. These kids are in our schools today. Their parents need to understand what's happening with them today. And they have the right to demand comprehensible communication from the schools they support with the taxes they pay.

Mike Gaynes, Bremerton