Thief caught stuffing $560 worth of meat inside clothing

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - Arlington police detained a man who left a grocery store after hiding $560 worth of meat in his clothing.

Arlington Police Department

Police later identified the man as Donald Hicks, 53. They arrested him as he allegedly tried to flee on an electric scooter.

The department shared a photo on Facebook of his haul, and asked: "Stocking up for the Super Bowl? We think this guy had the wrong idea."

The photo shows a shopping basket filled with family size packs of beef sausage, ground chuck, bacon and large portions of packaged meat.

All of the stolen food was recovered.

Police said Hicks had a felony warrant for theft. He's currently at the Arlington City Jail.