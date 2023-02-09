Google’s AI fumble wipes out $100 billion in market cap

A glitch in Google's Bard AI demo trigged a massive stock sell-off that erased $100 billion in the company's market cap on Thursday. Sergio Flores/The New York Times

Google fumbled the opening salvo in its big AI counteroffensive, wiping out $100 billion of the tech giant’s market value.

Google on Wednesday unveiled its new Bard AI chatbot touting the tool as “a launchpad for curiosity” which “can help simplify complex topics.”

But that’s not exactly what happened.

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, tweeted an ad for Bard which asked: "What new discoveries from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) can I tell my 9-year old about?"

Bard’s answer included a suggestion that the space telescope was the first to take pictures of a planet outside Earth’s solar system. That’s not really the case: a European telescope was first, according to NASA.

What should have been a harmless marketing blunder turned into a Wall Street disaster for Google as investors reacted to the glitch with a bruising selloff.

Alphabet plunged on Wednesday and was still tanking on Thursday. The Mountain View company has shed roughly $100 billion in market value . The stock was off 5% on Thursday.

The fumble underlined what is shaping up to be a heated brawl over AI between Google and arch-rival Microsoft. And it couldn’t have happened on a worse week for Google.

When Alphabet announced Bard, company CEO Sundar Pichai said the new technology “seeks to combine the breadth of the world’s knowledge with the power, intelligence and creativity of our large language models.”

“Bard can be an outlet for creativity, and a launchpad for curiosity, helping you to explain new discoveries from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to a 9-year-old, or learn more about the best strikers in football right now, and then get drills to build your skills,” Pichai said in a blog post.

A day after the tech behemoth unveiled Bard, Microsoft rolled out new versions of its Bing search engine and Edge browser using OpenAI technology that is “more powerful than ChatGPT and customized specifically for search.”

ChatGPt, which was unveiled in November, has turned into a huge hit, sparking a new AI rivalry in which Microsoft has emerged as a strong contender. The Redmond, Wash. company recently announced a major partnership with OpenAI, the San Francisco AI company that created ChatGPT.

Investor Logan Allin, managing partner and founder of Fin Capital, said the Alphabet stock selloff was not surprising given the growing AI competition.

“I think that the market reaction was definitely severe, but rightly so,” he told The Examiner. “Because this is the future of search.”

In many ways, the ChatGPT rollout highlighted Google’s weakness on the AI front. “Everybody thought Google was already behind the eight ball on AI,” Allin said. “When the OpenAI news emerged. Google really didn't have an established offering in the market.”

Microsoft's updated Bing search tool with ChatGPT “makes the current version of Google look like Lycos in the '90s.”

Allin said Google has no choice but to turn to acquisitions to become more competitive in AI. “They gotta go buy a bunch of stuff,” he said. “There's just no way they're going to be able to catch up here. Zero chance.”