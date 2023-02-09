Here are the best of the best images published on SBLive Sports in December:

See spectacular images by pro photographers in the SBLive Sports network

SBLive Sports has a network of stellar professional photographers across the nation covering high school sporting events, and here are the best of the best images captured in January.

Images showcased were taken by freelance photographers who handled assignments for SBLive Sports.

Here are the best of the best images published on SBLive Sports in January:

Demi Kaufman of Jesuit (Calif.) blocks a layup attempt by an Archbishop Riordan player during a matchup in the SBLive Sports 25th Annual MLK Classic at De La Salle High School. Photo: Ralph Thompson

Carter Eddy of Denton (Texas) soars out of bounds between Argyle head coach Russell Perkins (left) and the team bench who react. Photo: Brian McLean

Jacob Huggins of Harvard-Westlake (Calif.) elevates for a dunk versus Rancho Verde in The State Preview Classic hosted by SBLive Sports in Southern California. Photo: Heston Quan

Park Hill's (Mo.) Jim Humphrey (left) controls Donovan Hodges of Liberty during a dual match at Park Hill High School in Kansas City. Photo: David Smith

Guard Scotty Belnap of Mater Dei (Calif. ) finishes a two-handed dunk against St. Mary's (Ariz.) in the Nike Extravaganza in Southern California. Photo: Nick Koza (#1)

Center Flory Bidunga (left) of Kokomo (Ind.) finishes a two-handed in front of a Harrison defender. Photo: Julie Brown

Trent Perry (#0) leads his Harvard-Westlake (Calif.) teammates in celebrating their homecourt victory over Sierra Canyon. Photo: Nick Koza (#2)

Anthoni Sandford of Vashon (Mo.) soars in for a dunk against Staley. Photo: Nate Latsch