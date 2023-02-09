Lakers Rumors: LA Should Go All-In on OG Anunoby Before the Trade Deadline

They should at least be making an offer.

The Los Angeles Lakers are already one of the biggest winners of the NBA trade deadline . But with about an hour to go, they should go all-in on turning this team into a true NBA Finals contender.

The best player on the market likely to be moved ahead of the 12 p.m. deadline is probably going to come from the Toronto Raptors. Between Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby , Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr ., they have tons of talent — their recent acquisition of Jakob Poeltl only furthers that.

However, the Raptors are 26-30, and won't be able to keep this core intact — and clearly, this core isn't good enough, anyway.

So, the Raptors could easily make a move including at least one of those players, and try to both retool and look ahead to the future. Enter the Lakers.

The Lakers just sent Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets, and recouped three more second-round picks . They now have five seconds, a 2029 first-round pick and tons of salary-filling contracts to move. The Bryant trade clearly paved the way for another move , and if I'm Rob Pelinka, I'm sending my best possible offer to the Raptors to see if they'll bite on Anunoby.

Some sort of package with the unprotected 2029 first-round pick, all five second-round picks and one of Max Christie or Austin Reaves with salary fillers could definitely entice the Raptors to part with the Defensive Player of the Year candidate .

Anunoby would be the ideal fit on the Lakers, and would make their lineup as formidable as any in basketball.

A lineup of D'Angelo Russell , OG Anunoby, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and anyone would be about as good as it gets. The Lakers could add another shooter in that lineup such as Malik Beasley, or add more defense with Jarred Vanderbilt . That would be one of the most difficult lineups to match up with on both ends of the court.

I don't know if the Raptors would accept the trade, but Pelinka at least has to try. This is the move that puts the Lakers into true contender status.