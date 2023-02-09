Report: Clippers Acquire Bones Hyland from Nuggets

The Los Angeles Clippers have reportedly acquired Bones Hyland from the Denver Nuggets ahead of the trade deadline

The Los Angeles Clippers have finally made a move.

It's not quite the splash of their Western Conference rivals, but the Clippers have reportedly acquired Bones Hyland from the Denver Nuggets for two second-round picks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

After an impressive rookie season in Denver, the 22-year-old Hyland had fallen out of the Nuggets' rotation this year and was reportedly butting heads with Nuggets coach Michael Malone.

Hyland had reportedly been on the radar for the Toronto Raptors, according to the Denver Post . It's unclear how seriously the Raptors pursued the 6-foot-3 guard but Toronto could certainly use some shooting and ball-handling depth if the goal is to contend this season.

Acquiring Hyland likely won't prohibit the Clippers from making a bigger splash ahead of the 3 pm deadline. Los Angeles had been connected to Fred VanVleet as a potential trade target. They have also reportedly been interested in signing Russell Westbrook should he be waived by the Utah Jazz at some point this season.

It's unclear if Toronto is looking to make another move ahead of the deadline. VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. had been expected to generate significant trade deadline buzz but the market appears to be thinning for the Raptors' guards.

