Patriots Jonathan Jones Reveals Free-Agency Plan

Jonathan Jones is destined to be an interesting free agent, but the defender believes he has found a "home" with the New England Patriots.

Keeping up with Jonathan Jones? The defender wants to make sure it's as easy as possible for New England Patriots fans.

Over a seven-year NFL career spent entirely in Foxboro, Jones has gone from an undrafted commodity to an intriguing free agent in the 2023 market. His most recent work with the Patriots was his most promising yet, pairing 69 tackles with a career-best four interceptions and 11 pass breakups.

Having created an unexpected lasting prescience with the Patriots, Jones made it clear he'd like to see that continue when asked about his spring plans in an interview with NBC Sports Boston. While there are talented rookies already seemingly lining up to take his job , Jones is making it known he'd like to stay "home."

"I would hope so," Jones said on "The Next Pats Podcast" when asked if he believes management wants him back. "That's where I've spent my career. It's what I know. It's what I love. I mean, New England is home for me in that aspect. We'll see how free agency turns out and we'll take it from there."

Among upcoming free agent cornerbacks, Jones leads in tackles and is second in interceptions to only Patrick Peterson of Minnesota. Last season saw Jones take on extended high-profile opportunities in the second after J.C. Jackson departed for Los Angeles last offseason. With long-time defensive staple Devin McCourty seemingly destined for retirement, bring back Jones would be a solid combination of late potential and familiarity with the New England defensive systems.

Seeds of Jones' leadership potential in a possible post-McCourty era were well on display when he took the unrelated Jack Jones and Marcus Jones under his wing. The elder Jones sought to pay things forward, as McCourty and Patrick Chung were more than happy to work with him upon his own NFL entry in 2016.

"I enjoy bringing in those younger guys," Jones said. "I'm at that age now where I (when) came into the league, year seven or eight, that's where Devin and Pat and those guys took me under their wing. Being able to go through that as one of those younger guys, I embrace it. I enjoy bringing them along and helping them hopefully get to year seven to have a year seven, and get to where I am in my career."

With some interesting experiences in New England under his belt, including a pair of Vince Lombardi Trophy hoists, Jonathan Jones is nonetheless looking forward to having control of where his next steps take him on this football path, even if a New England reunion is the desired and potentially planned outcome.

"The things that I've been a part of, the things I've had the opportunity to be a part of my career there, (have) been a blessing," Jones said. "I'm just going into free agency, taking everything in stride, you know, one day at a time, and then just enjoying the process, enjoying the journey. (It's) something new for me."

