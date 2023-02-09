Sheriff's office continues to investigate gunfight across from Cummins

A man killed and a man wounded in a shooting on Tuesday afternoon across from the Cummins Rocky Mount Engine Plant southwest of Whitakers both had been working at the plant, representatives of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office told reporters on Wednesday afternoon at a news conference.

The wounded man is in stable but critical condition at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville, Capt. Robert Bowen of the sheriff’s office said.

Bowen and Capt. Jeff Sherrod of the sheriff’s office fielded questions from reporters.

The sheriff’s office has not provided the names of the dead man and the wounded man, but postings via social media have said and reliable sources have told the Telegram that Quentin McNair was the one who lost his life as a result of the gunfire.

A Cummins spokesman also told the Telegram on Wednesday morning that the deceased was an employee of the plant.

During the news conference Wednesday afternoon, a reporter told Bowen and Sherrod the news organization he represents was told by responding officers at the scene what had happened was about two coworkers who had gotten into an argument at the plant.

The reporter asked whether Bowen and Sherrod could respond to that.

Sherrod said, “The part about the argument is still under investigation,” but he made clear both men had been working at the plant.

Sherrod said the sheriff’s office does not know whether an argument had occurred inside the plant.

Bowen said that overall, “This is an ongoing and complex investigation.”

The Telegram began hearing emergency radio traffic about 4:39 p.m. on Tuesday about the shooting, with the location broadcast to units as U.S. 301 at Johnston Road.

According to email Tuesday night from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, at least two people who were familiar with each other had some sort of verbal altercation that led to them firing shots at each other.

One of the two was pronounced dead at the scene, the email said.

The opposite side of the U.S. 301 intersection for Johnston is the entrance to the plant, but the email said the incident did not occur on the plant’s grounds.

The other person fled the area of the intersection in a vehicle and stopped at a convenience store in Battleboro, where that person, who is a man, also was found to have been shot, the email said.

A Telegram reporter headed for the intersection of U.S. 301 for Johnston Road but en route saw Rocky Mount police had sealed off the part of U.S. 301 in Battleboro between West Bridges and Ernest streets to traffic.

A GMC sport utility vehicle off to the side of U.S. 301’s southbound lane just north of West Bridges also was a focus of an investigation by law enforcement.

Minutes after the shooting, radio traffic began referring to the L&L convenience store, which is at the southeast corner of U.S. 301 and West Bridges. Subsequent radio traffic referred to the L&L parking area or to a parking area adjacent to the store and to a person being conscious but with three wounds to the abdomen area.

The Telegram reporter en route to the U.S. 301 intersection for Johnston Road saw crime scene tape up on the part of Johnston just on the northwest side of the intersection and a Chevrolet sedan partially covered with a white sheet.

The Cummins Rocky Mount Engine Plant designs and manufactures large engines for use on or off the road.