BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Trade James Wiseman

By Ben Stinar,

8 days ago

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Golden State Warriors are trading James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons (in a three-team deal with the Atlanta Hawks).

UPDATE: The trade also included the Portland Trail Blazers and has been completed.

UPDATE: ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports Kevin Knox will be traded to the Warriors.

The NBA trading deadline is at 3 P.M. Eastern Time on Thursday, and the deals continue to be reported quickly.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Golden State Warriors are sending James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons.

Via Wojnarowski: "The Warriors are trading James Wiseman to the Pistons for Saddiq Bey, source tells ESPN."

Wojnarowski also reported that the deal was part of a three-team trade which also included the Atlanta Hawks.

Via Wojnarowski: "The Hawks are sending five second-round picks to the Warriors to acquire Bey, source tells ESPN."

Wiseman was the second pick in the 2020 NBA Draft but has had an up-and-down start to his career.

The 21-year-old missed the entire 2021-22 season and had only been playing 12.5 minutes per contest for the Warriors this year.

His current averages are 6.9 points and 3.5 rebounds per contest (on 62.8% shooting from the field) in 21 games.

The Warriors selected Wiseman over All-Star LaMelo Ball, who was the third pick by the Charlotte Hornets.

For the Pistons, this is an excellent move because they are in rebuilding mode, so Wiseman will get plenty of opportunities to prove himself (and develop as a pro).

They are currently the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference (last place) with a 14-42 record in 56 games.

As for the Warriors, they have won the NBA Championship four times in the last eight seasons.

Right now, they are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 28-27 record in 55 games.

They are 1.5 games out of the tie for the fourth seed.

