BREAKING: Los Angeles Clippers Make A Trade With Denver Nuggets

By Brett Siegel,

8 days ago

The Denver Nuggets have agreed to trade Bones Hyland to the Los Angeles Clippers.

After putting second-year guard Bones Hyland on the trade block recently, the Denver Nuggets have agreed to trade their young guard to the Los Angeles Clippers for two second-round picks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Adrian Wojnarowski: "The Nuggets are trading Bones Hyland to the Clippers, source tells ESPN."

"Clippers will send the Nuggets 2024 and 2025 second-round picks, sources tell ESPN."

The Clippers have been looking to add backcourt depth in the recent weeks leading up to the trade deadline and by acquiring Hyland, they get a young, dynamic scoring weapon that can immediate provide depth for them on the bench.

In a total of 42 games this season with Denver, Hyland has averaged 12.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 37.8 percent from three-point range.

During his rookie season, Hyland was a standout performer, averaging 10.1 points per game and he received All-Rookie recognition.

As part of the deal, Los Angeles will be sending two second-round picks in 2024 and 2025 to the Nuggets.

There had been discussions recently about the Nuggets looking for first-round value in a trade for Hyland, but after not being able to get a deal done ahead of Thursday, they have settled on two second-round picks to get Hyland a change of scenery.

