BREAKING: Los Angeles Clippers Make A Trade With Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets have agreed to trade Bones Hyland to the Los Angeles Clippers.

After putting second-year guard Bones Hyland on the trade block recently, the Denver Nuggets have agreed to trade their young guard to the Los Angeles Clippers for two second-round picks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Clippers have been looking to add backcourt depth in the recent weeks leading up to the trade deadline and by acquiring Hyland, they get a young, dynamic scoring weapon that can immediate provide depth for them on the bench.

In a total of 42 games this season with Denver, Hyland has averaged 12.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 37.8 percent from three-point range.

During his rookie season, Hyland was a standout performer, averaging 10.1 points per game and he received All-Rookie recognition.

There had been discussions recently about the Nuggets looking for first-round value in a trade for Hyland, but after not being able to get a deal done ahead of Thursday, they have settled on two second-round picks to get Hyland a change of scenery.

