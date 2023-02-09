Open in App
Oklahoma City, OK
FastBreak on FanNation

Phoenix Suns And Oklahoma City Thunder Make A Trade On Thursday

By Brett Siegel,

8 days ago

The Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to trade forward Darius Bazley to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for big man Dario Saric and a second-round pick, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania .

Shams Charania: "The Oklahoma City Thunder are trading Darius Bazley to the Phoenix Suns for Dario Saric and a second-round pick, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium ."

Drafted 23rd overall by the Thunder in 2019, Bazley entered the league as a very young and unpolished prospect with a ton of potential.

During his time in Oklahoma City, Bazley was in and out of the lineup, but he had shown flashes of his potential on the defensive-end of the floor.

After trading for superstar forward Kevin Durant recently, the Suns gave up a lot of their depth on the defensive-end of the floor, especially due to the fact that they traded away Mikal Bridges, which is why a player like Bazley has a chance to make an impact for them in their pursuit of a title.

As for the Thunder, Darius Bazley has been available in trade talks in recent weeks due to the fact that he is in the final year of his rookie contract.

General manager Sam Presti is not always wanting to give up on young players, but the Thunder have been known for stockpiling draft assets and due to the fact that they were not going to keep Bazley long-term, it made sense to try and salvage value for him.

