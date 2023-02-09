Royals break 100 points in win over Maple Lake

The Royalton Royals boys basketball team had a historic performance against the Maple Lake Irish, Thursday, Feb. 2, and they did it in front of their home crowd.

The Royals, in their best offensive performance in school history, defeated the Irish 100-40, setting a school record for most points scored in a game and also the most 3-pointers made in a game, with 18. They also had 13 players get into the scoring column.

Four Royals came away with double digit points in the win. Joseph Achen led the team with 18 points, his season best. Achen scored on 6-of-9 field goals including two twos, four threes and two free throws.

Connor Carlson and Ashton Brezinka finished with 14 points each. Carlson made four twos and two threes and Brezinka made a 2-pointer and four threes.

Ben Boyd also had one of his best games of the season, scoring 10 points on two twos and two threes.

Many other players contributed to the record setting day for the Royals. Cal Ollman finished with eight points, Jackson Psyck finished with seven points, Braedon Hansen scored six points, Ethan Albright scored five points, Ryan Vannurden, Bryson Brezinka and Logan Pesta scored four points and Jake Albright and Aaron Kloss scored three points.

Boyd, Carlson and Pesta all finished with 10 rebounds and Achen led the team with six assists.

The Royals improved to 7-10 and traveled to Paynesville, Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Unfortunately, the Royals came up short, falling 60-47.

Despite the loss, Ollman had his best game of the season, finishing the day with 17 points on 7-of-18 field goals. Ollman hit four twos and three threes, and had four rebounds, three steals and two assists.

No other Royal scored more than five points as the team dropped to 7-11. They hope to get back on track as they host Holdingford, Friday, Feb. 10, a 7 p.m.

Little Falls Flyers

Riding an impressive four game win streak helped propel Little Falls to a win over St. Cloud Apollo, Feb. 2.

In the 71-50 win, Beau Thoma led the Flyers in scoring, with 24 points on 10-of-17 baskets. Thoma performed best from the 2-point range, scoring on 8-of-14 shots. He finished 2-for-3 on threes and free throws and finished second on the team with 10 rebounds.

Carter Gwost finished with 14 points on the day, hitting on six of his 10 attempts, all coming from inside the arc. He led the team in rebounds and assists, with 11 and five, respectively.

The Flyers improved to 12-4 and made it five in a row after defeating the Milaca Wolves on their own court, 62-57, Feb. 3.

Against Milaca, Thoma had his highest scoring game of the season, 32 points on 12-of-19 field goals. He finished 10-of-16 on twos, 2-of-3 on threes and was 6-for-10 on free throws. Thoma also recorded eight total rebounds, four steals and a block.

Gwost finished with seven points on three twos and a free throw, and he led the team with 13 rebounds.

The Flyers improved to 13-4 and faced Rocori on the road, Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Against Rocori, their win streak was brought to an end, as they fell 58-45.

Thoma led the way for the Flyers, scoring on 8-of-12 field goals for 22 total points. He was best inside the arc, hitting 7-of-9. He added five more points on 5-of-8 free throws. On top of leading the team in points, Thoma also led the team in assists and steals, with four each and had four rebounds.

The Flyers’ loss put their record at 13-5. They travel to Princeton, Thursday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m.

Pierz Pioneers

The last few weeks have not been kind to the Pierz boys as they dropped their sixth game in a row in a 60-44 loss to Foley, Feb. 3.

Jonathan Cheney finished as the Pioneers’ leading scorer, recording 13 points on 5-of-9 field goals, all coming from inside the arc. Cheney added three more points from his free throws and had eight rebounds.

Kirby Fischer recorded 10 points on three twos, one three and one free throw. He also recorded five rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Falling to 6-12, the Pioneers hoped to end their losing streak when they faced the HLWW, Saturday, Feb. 4, but luck was not on their side as they fell once more 74-65.

Gene Skiba led the team with 16 points, tying his season high. He made 7-of-16 field goals, making six from inside the arc. Skiba also came down with seven rebounds.

Noah Oberfeld recorded 15 points on three twos, a three and six free throws. He also finished with three rebounds, three assists and a block.

Fischer scored on two twos, two threes and a free throw for 11 total points. He also recorded eight rebounds, two steals and two assists.

The loss dropped the Pioneers to 6-13 and they face the Mora Mustangs on the road, Thursday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m.

Upsala Cardinals

Upsala hosted Swanville hoping to end its losing streak, Thursday, Feb. 2, but ultimately ended up falling to 3-13 after a 55-37 loss.

Jack Primus led the Cardinals with 15 points on 6-of-19 shots. He made four twos, two threes and a free throw. Defensively, Primus recorded seven total rebounds and a steal.

The Cardinals hoped to get back into the win column as they faced Pine River-Backhus, Saturday, Feb. 4. Unfortunately, they fell once more, 72-55, to fall to 3-14.

Aden Warga took the lead for the Cardinals, finishing with a team-high 19 points, tying his season best. Warga made 8-of-13 shots, hitting 3-of-6 from the 3-point range and 5-of-7 from inside the arc.

Braeden Rene had one of his best games as well, scoring on 6-of-10 of his field goals for 15 total points. He performed his best from the 3-point range, hitting 3-of-4 and had six total rebounds.

The Cardinals took on St. John’s Prep, Tuesday, Feb. 7 and finally ended their losing streak with a 78-43 win.

Ryan Johnson had his best game of the season, finishing 6-of-14 on field goals for 18 total points. He drained 6-of-13 of his shots from the 3-point range and had three rebounds, two assists and two deflections.

Warga and Primus both finished with 12 points. Warga made 5-of-8 field goals, including going 3-of-3 on threes. Primus made 5-of-15 field goals, performing his best from the 2-point range, making 3-of-8.

The win helped the Cardinals improve to 4-14 on the season. They take on LPGE at home, Friday, Feb. 10, at 7:15 p.m.

Swanville Bulldogs

Swanville traveled to Upsala to take on its conference rival, Thursday, Feb. 2. The Bulldogs fought off the Cardinals in a 55-37 win to improve to 8-8.

Lucas Miller finished with 20 points on 8-of-17 field goals, making six twos and two threes. Miller also recorded six rebounds, five deflections and two assists.

Brody Kircher and Parker Schultz both recorded 10 points, with each of them scoring on 4-of-5 2-pointers and two free throws.

Swanville traveled to LPGE to take on another conference rival, Tuesday, Feb. 7, winning 60-58.

No stats were available for this game.

The Bulldogs improved to 9-8, and take on Bertha-Hewitt on the road, Thursday, Feb. 9, at 7:15 p.m.