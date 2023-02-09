Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 61st Career Hat-Trick Four Days After His 38th Birthday

Al Nassr went to Al-Wehda on Thursday without suspended top scorer Talisca, but Ronaldo ensured that the Brazilian was not missed.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 61st hat-trick of his career and his first for Al Nassr to fire his team back to the top of the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo's first goal arrived in the 21st minute of the game via a sweet left-footed strike. It was the 500th league goal of Ronaldo's career .

He then produced a clinical finish with his right foot to make it 2-0 just before half-time.

The 38-year-old's hat-trick goal arrived from the penalty spot eight minutes into the second half.

But Ronaldo was not finished yet.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward scored his fourth goal of the game on 61 minutes and Al Nassr went on to win 4-0.

This was the first time that Ronaldo had scored four goals in one game since September 2019 when Portugal won 5-1 away to Lithuania.

