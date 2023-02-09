Ex-Husky Matisse Thybulle Reportedly Traded to Portland

The swingman will leave Philadelphia after four seasons.

As the NBA trade deadline approached, the Philadelphia 76ers reportedly have swapped former University of Washington basketball player Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers, moving him in his fourth season.

According to multiple sources on Thursday, the 6-foot-5 Thybulle will become the latest in a long line of former Huskies to join the NBA's lone, at least for now, Northwest franchise.

That list includes Brandon Roy, James Edwards, Detlef Schrempf, Steve Hawes, Petur Gudmundsson, Dan Dickau and Bernie Fryer, plus Martell Webster, who committed to the UW only to jump straight to the NBA.

This three-way deal involves Thybulle going to Portland, with former Husky Jaden McDaniels' brother Jalen getting dealt to the 76ers and multiple second-round picks and the Blazers' Svi Mykhailiuk ending up with the Charlotte Hornets, according to ESPN.

Inside the Huskies erroneously stated that Jaden was involved in the trade. Not true. It's Jalen, who played collegiately at San Diego State.

The NBA trade deadline was noon PT on Thursday.

Thybulle, who played for the Huskies from 2016 to 2019 and was the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, was used as a defensive specialist by the 76ers. He appeared in 49 games, starting 6 of them, and averaged 2.7 points and 1.5 steals per outing.

Overall, he appeared in 245 games and started 78 in Philadelphia, using his 6-foot-11 wing span to his advantage.

