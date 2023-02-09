Open in App
Kansas City, MO
See more from this location?
Queen City News

How much are Super Bowl viewers projected to spend on food, parties?

By Jeremiah Martinez,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43JVh4_0ki4wJhv00

( KTXL ) – Football fans are projected to spend billions of dollars while watching the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs face off at Super Bowl LVII — and those are the ones who aren’t even attending the game.

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), total spending on food, drinks, apparel, decorations, and other purchases for Super Bowl Sunday celebrations is expected to reach $16.5 billion, or $85.36 for each of the 192.9 million adults planning to watch the game.

Is the halftime performer lip-syncing? Here’s how to know

This year’s estimate is $1.9 billion more than it was in 2022, when total spending was estimated at 14.6 billion. But it’s still lower than just prior to the pandemic, when American viewers spent $17.2 billion in preparation for Super Bowl LIV in 2020.

Of the collective $16.5 billion, 79% is projected to be spent on food and drinks, while 12% is going toward team apparel. An estimated 10% is projected for TV purchases, and 7% is predicted for purchases of decorations and furniture.

Is inflation impacting food prices for Super Bowl parties?

With Super Bowl party budgets mostly going to food and drinks, it may come as somewhat of a surprise that prices for two tasty must-haves have reportedly dropped. According to a Wells Fargo report cited by personal-finance site GoBankingRates, prices for chicken wings are down 22% from the same time last year, to around at $2.65 a pound, while avocados are down 20% from 2022.

You’ll remember these Super Bowl ads if you grew up in the 90s

Burgers and other proteins have also dropped, with sirloin and ground beef prices falling almost $1 per pound since December, the report said.

Consumers might not be so lucky with drinks. The Wells Fargo report says soda has seen a 25% increase since 2022 (“mainly due to surcharges for ingredients and shipping,” according to GoBankingRates) and beer prices are up 11%. Wine and spirits, on the other hand, have increased in price more minimally.

Where are people watching the game?

The NRF found that 192.9 million adults plan to tune in for the game, with 103.5 million of those people planning to throw or attend a party. Another 17.8 million plan to watch the game at a bar or restaurant.

Which Super Bowl squares are the most valuable?

When it comes to the action on the field, NFR’s data said that 42% of viewers are interested in the game, first and foremost. Rihanna’s performance at the halftime show is the main draw for about 18% of viewers, while the commercials, another Super Bowl staple, are most important for 19% of viewers.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Kyle Jacobs, songwriter and husband of country star Kellie Pickler, dies at 49
Nashville, TN5 hours ago
Exclusive: CMPD radar whistleblower Tony Torrez speaks
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Woman dies after being hit by truck while in wheelchair, police say
Pineville, NC1 day ago
Woman arrested after 6 ½ pounds of cocaine shipped to Kershaw home, deputies say
Kershaw, SC14 hours ago
Man reunites with crashed speedboat exposed by Lake Mead after 46 years
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Man run over, killed while allegedly trying to steal catalytic converter
Palmdale, CA2 days ago
Business visitor dies in ‘tragic accident’ at Rocky Mount facility, Pfizer says
Rocky Mount, NC20 hours ago
Alligator living with mouth taped shut since December has been captured
Brandon, FL1 day ago
Whistleblower speaks up about Charlotte’s radar situation
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
WATCH: Woman fights off attacker in Florida gym
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Suspect arrested after man shot dead in Uptown Charlotte: CMPD
Charlotte, NC16 hours ago
2 charged after crews responding to heart attack find woman shot dead in Burke County, deputies say
Morganton, NC1 day ago
Home owned by Charlotte mayor in historic district is demolished
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Counterfeit sports merchandise seized from store at SC mall
Anderson, SC2 days ago
Man, woman charged in massive Morganton meth, crack bust, police say
Morganton, NC10 hours ago
Fayetteville woman charged with trespassing on school bus; 4th case in about a month
Fayetteville, NC2 days ago
New Orleans mother wants answers after baby is attacked at daycare
New Orleans, LA10 hours ago
Ben Crump calls for manslaughter charges against Raleigh officers after in-custody death
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
Gastonia woman charged with drugs early Thursday: Stanley PD
Gastonia, NC1 day ago
Tesla fires over 30 workers after union effort: group
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
New York woman used TikTok to learn fate of dad who killed mom
New York City, NY14 hours ago
What are the penalties for guardians of kids with guns?
Rocky Mount, NC2 days ago
Walmart closing some ‘underperforming’ locations
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Traffic court fallout after CMPD radar recall
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Arkabutla, MS man accused of killing ex-wife, 5 others
Arkabutla, MS8 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy