Greenville, WV
Hinton News

Injured eagle released after healing

By Hinton News,

8 days ago

BLUESTONE PARK, (Hinton News) – A young bald eagle was found injured in October 2022 near Greenville in Monroe County. The bird had a badly broken wing and lead toxicity. A local DNR officer brought the injured creature to Three Rivers Avian Center for care. A doctor at Good Shepard Veterinary Hospital in Charleston was able to surgically repair the broken wing and remove the lead from the bird’s body.

While Three Rivers was caring for the eagle, followers of the avian center’s Facebook page named the beautiful bird Monroe IV.

Monroe IV has since fully healed, and Three Rivers Avian Center released the bald eagle during a public event on Feb. 8 at the Bluestone State Park Boat Launch, locally known as The Pits. The DNR officer J.C. Wheeler who originally brought Monroe IV to Three Rivers was present for the release. The young bird is now able to join the other bald eagles who are currently in the area around Bluestone Lake.

For more information, visit Three Rivers Avian Center on Facebook.

Injured eagle released after healing appeared first on The Hinton News

