NFL DFS: Best DraftKings and FanDuel Picks for Super Bowl LVII

Our fantasy expert makes his Super Bowl LVII daily fantasy (DFS) picks for DraftKings and FanDuel lineups.

As excited as I am about the Super Bowl, I kind of feel like Championship Sunday is always a better opportunity to make money playing daily fantasy (DFS) football. And it's simply because there is one game, so all we have is showdowns. That doesn't mean there aren't some very viable Super Bowl DFS picks for Sunday, however.

But let's lay some ground rules. First off, if you are doing MME (multiple entries), you should 100 percent be betting on both sides of this game. So if you are submitting 20 entries into a contest, I'd make darn sure to have at least one that is heavy Kansas City, one that is heavy Philadelphia, one that assumes a low-scoring defensive game, and another that assumes a high-scoring shoot-out.

What you do with the other 16 entries will likely determine how much money you win (or lose), but it's fool-hardy not to diversify your portfolio of entries at least a little bit. However, I know many of you will be playing a limited amount of entries. I'll likely be doing both MME and single-entry contests.

For the small handful of single entries, I will be sticking with one basic strategy: I will be going with a heavy Eagles lineup with a sprinkling of either Patrick Mahomes or Travis Kelce in my showdown entries.

That's because this Super Bowl reminds me of similar Super Bowls of the past. Call it the "best player vs. the best team" model. The prime example is when John Elway took on Washington in Super Bowl XXII (1988). Elway was by far the best player on the field, but Washington had a better team at nearly every other position (and won 42-10). A more recent example for you younger folks is when Tom Brady played the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLVI (2012). Brady was already the G.O.A.T, but the Giants had a much better team across the board in my opinion (and won 21-17). So too is that the case for this Super Sunday.

A healthy Mahomes and perhaps a healthy Kelce might be the best players on the field. However, every unit on the Eagles — the linebackers, the backfield, the defensive backs, etc. is better compared to the Chiefs. With that in mind, I present to you my Super Bowl DFS Showdown picks.

Potential Captain Picks for SuperBowl

So, two obvious potential picks, especially for cash (50/50 and double-up) games are Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts . I expect both to have pretty solid days. And the books agree, having put the over/under for this game at 51 points. The spread has bounced between one and three points, but the books are assuming each team is going to score at least 24 points.

And I can promise you that the books don't expect these teams to kick eight field goals. No surprise, but these two teams led their respective conferences in touchdowns in the regular season with the Chiefs producing 61 and the Eagles 59. Mahomes and the Chiefs had the most touchdown passes with 41. Hurts and the Eagles had far fewer with 25, but when you throw in Hurts' 13 rushing TDs, Hurts matched Mahomes' production pretty closely.

This is just a roundabout way to say that either player should definitely put up some fantasy points on Sunday. But you knew that. If you are putting together a cash lineup, I would include one of these two options as your captain. And I'll have more Hurts shares than Mahomes, given the rushing ability of the former not to mention a better matchup. Philadelphia has a far better secondary than Kansas City.

GPP Captain Options

However, in GPPs, I am likely to go with either Travis Kelce or A.J. Brown .

For Kelce, it's hard to ignore his floor. He's snagged half a dozen or more passes in six straight games. Yes, the Philadelphia pass defense is elite and has limited tight ends — allowed the 12th-fewest catches to the position during the regular season. But that will help keep Kelce's ownership percentage down, making him a great leverage play.

Because we know the upside is there. When you snag 110 passes and produce 1,338 receiving yards and a dozen TDs, there's a pretty high probability you'll be the top TE in all of fantasy football. And he was. Do I think he'll have the kind of ceiling game he had against Jacksonville when he had 14 catches including two touchdowns? Probably not. But I'd be surprised if he doesn't give us at least 20 to 30 fantasy points at captain, which is pretty sweet given his likely low expected ownership.

I suspect Kelce will see a much higher percentage of his team's targets than Brown. However, Brown has been a victim of his team's success. Philadelphia opened up big leads on both of their playoff opponents and therefore had little reason to pass. Kansas City will challenge the Philadelphia defense far more than the Giants or 49ers did. And I expect Brown to be a heavy part of Philadelphia's game plan.

I could throw stats at you all day. For example, Brown had eight straight double-digit PPR games to finish the season. His 11 touchdown catches led all NFC WRs this season. Or I could talk about the matchup and mention that Kansas City allowed the second-most touchdowns to opposing WRs during the regular season. But honestly, I believe Brown will have the best production-to-ownership ratio of anyone in this year's Super Bowl.

"Flex" Picks for SuperBowl

As mentioned above, I am going to go with most Philly stacks for this game. The number one takeaway here is you need to have a correlation. You can't go with Hurts and his WRs and then take the Kansas City defense. I can 100 percent promise you that an entry like that will not result in a takedown.

And to take down a showdown large GPP, you more often than not need that one "surprise" player who goes off. Who do I like that to be?

If you're going with Hurts in your captain spot, you have to go with one of his lower-end pass catchers. If you're going with Mahomes, I would also go with one of his lower-end pass catchers as well. My three favorite "cheapies" are Zach Pascal , Justin Watson , and if you're brave enough, Marcus Kemp .

The "Cheapies"

Let's start with Kemp, who only the brave will select. He saw nearly a third of the snaps in the AFC Championship Game, and at his bottom-barrel price, just one 30-yard catch will give us a huge profit. And you probably don't know this because I admittedly did not either — Kemp has been a part of head coach Andy Reid's offense for five years now. He'll likely be the Chiefs' WR4 or WR5 on Sunday, but we know how much Mahomes loves to spread the ball around.

If you are afraid to take Kemp, consider Watson. He didn't play in the AFC Championship Game due to an illness but is now off the injury report and practicing again. And with the Chiefs WRs corps nowhere near full strength, expect Watson to get his share of targets. Watson is averaging 21 yards per catch this season, ahead of notables like Jaylen Waddle, Davante Adams, and even Justin Jefferson. He also is a gamble, especially at 10x the price on DraftKings as teammate Kemp. But Watson might easily be the key piece in a KC stack.

I know many will be looking to stack Eagles, however, and I like the value we are getting with Pascal. He could definitely put up a big donut, but this might be one of the sneakier picks available. Pascal has been called upon more and more over the last few weeks. He's running about 10 routes per game on average during the playoffs. That's a very important number because, over the course of his career, Pascal is averaging a touchdown for every 10 catches.

The Chiefs will understandably focus their attention on covering Brown and DeVonta Smith (and to a degree tight end Dallas Goedert), so I would not be surprised to see Pascal left wide open. He's also been a part of lots of red-zone packages lately. Don't rule out a red-zone carry either. And if Pascal scores, don't be surprised to see him in every lineup that takes down a GPP.

Other Flex Options

Unless you put him in your captain spot, you also have to consider DeVonta Smith as a potential flex option. Smith has notched 15.0 DKFP or more in five of his last seven games. I expect Smith to see a lot of playing time in the slot, which could be very advantageous, especially if something happens to Kansas City DB L'Jarius Sneed, who left the AFC Championship Game due to a concussion. He announced on Monday night that he had cleared protocol, but his status is definitely something to keep a close eye on heading into Sunday.

Furthermore, let's not forget that Smith has a knack for upping his game when the stakes are the highest. Recall that in his last collegiate game, the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 11, 2021, he had 12 receptions for 215 yards and three scores before halftime . And I realize that crushin' it in a college championship game is not the same as the Super Bowl. But it's another reason to consider Smith.

And if you're going with a Philadelphia Eagles stack like I am, you should include Miles Sanders as well. Only six teams allowed more 100-yard games to RBs than the Chiefs during the regular season. Sanders plowed in for two scores against a tough 49ers run defense in the NFC Championship Game. Should my assumption be correct that Philly is not forced to play catch-up, Sanders could end up having a huge day. Either way, I would leave him off your showdown entry at your own peril.

Finally, I want to thank all of you who have been reading my articles all season. Good luck with your Super Bowl DFS entries!

