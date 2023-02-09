Washington, DC, (Hinton News) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced the “Serving Our Seniors” tour to all 55 counties across West Virginia. West Virginians are encouraged to stop by and meet directly with a member of Senator Manchin’s staff to learn about the benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act for West Virginia seniors. Please note that Senator Manchin will not be in attendance. His staff will be on site to provide assistance.

“To West Virginia’s seniors, Social Security and Medicare are not just government programs, they are promises made by a thankful nation to ensure a quality of life well-earned from years of hard work and sacrifice,” said Senator Manchin. “Today I’m announcing my staff will be hosting mobile office hours throughout all 55 counties from February 6 th to the 17 th to promote the benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act for seniors all across the Mountain State. The Inflation Reduction Act lowers healthcare costs for hundreds of thousands of West Virginians on Medicare by capping out of pocket medical costs, lowering the cost of prescription drugs, capping the price of insulin to $35 a month and providing free vaccines for seniors. The Inflation Reduction Act helps so many West Virginians when they need it most, which is why I was proud to support this legislation which was signed into law on August 16, 2022. I welcome all West Virginia seniors to join my staff over the next two weeks to learn about the provisions included in the Inflation Reduction Act that keep our promises to our seniors by protecting and caring for them.”

The tour is scheduled to stop at the Summers County Council on Aging Center on Friday, Feb. 10 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Stop by and ask Senator Manchin’s staff any questions you may have regarding the Inflation Reduction Act.

The post Manchin’s Serving Our Seniors Tour to Stop in Hinton appeared first on The Hinton News .